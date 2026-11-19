MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pat Cummins remained defiant on Thursday after he was dragged back into the "Sandpapergate" scandal by Cameron Bancroft's explosive revelations, with his position as Australia Test captain called into question.

Bancroft, a central figure in the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa that rocked world cricket, dropped a grenade late Wednesday in a lengthy newspaper column by claiming the whole team knew what was going on.

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It came just days after Cummins held a 70-minute press conference to rebut the same allegations by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, calling them "100 percent wrong".

Bancroft was the player who used sandpaper during a Test in Cape Town to make the ball swing, with a Cricket Australia probe concluding only he, then-skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were responsible.

They were all sent home in disgrace and banned.

In a statement to several Australian media outlets, Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell said: "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years. He's been consistent and adamant from day one.

"Pat feels for Cam of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript.

"There is nothing he hasn't answered and that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

"Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," he added.

Cummins resumed training on Thursday, alongside Josh Hazlewood, ahead of a Sheffield Shield game, but was tight-lipped.

Calls are mounting for his position to be reviewed.

"Pat Cummins' future as Test captain should be placed under immediate review after Cameron Bancroft's stunning accusation that the skipper didn't tell us the truth," The Australian newspaper said in an opinion piece.

National broadcaster ABC agreed with the sentiment, saying "his position as captain of the Australian Test team is now questionable", while the Sydney Morning Herald stated: "Cummins' captaincy in peril".

The naming of Australia's squad for their home Test series against New Zealand in December-January was expected this week but has now been pushed back.

Hours before Bancroft's revelations, Cricket Australia said it would not reopen its investigation but instead set up a forum for players to share their experiences about 2018.

Bancroft 'freed'

Chief executive Todd Greenberg also declared Cummins' version of events was not under scrutiny.

"No, the captain doesn't need to be cleared. No one's looking to be cleared," Greenberg said.

Bancroft had suggested in a 2021 interview the bowling group, including Cummins, knew about the scheme.

In response, Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly they were aware of the plan.

Starc reiterated his stance last week. Hazlewood and Lyon have yet to comment. Neither has Smith.

Bancroft said he felt "angry and betrayed" by Cummins' denials.

"It was not just the three of us -- Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," he wrote.

"The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins's press conference."

In a brief interview with broadcaster Channel Nine on Thursday, Bancroft said he felt "freed" by coming clean.

"Obviously, yesterday was a really big day for me. Really emotional day and obviously been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time," he said.

"I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that."

He refused to answer when asked if Cummins should stand down.

In other revelations, Bancroft claimed Warner first raised the prospect of using sandpaper during the second Test at Port Elizabeth and coaches Darren Lehmann and David Saker were "certainly present" during talks about the issue.

Lehmann, who quit in the days after Cape Town, has denied knowing anything.

Speaking on ABC radio during the third Australia v England one-dayer in Hobart on Wednesday, he said he would work through Bancroft's allegations.

"It's only just come to light. I just need to sit back and process all that and work through each allegation," he said.

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