MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Indian team management faced tough questions over their selection decisions after Henry Nicholls scored a brilliant century to rally New Zealand to 243 for 5 at the close of play in the first Test.

Having dropped Mohammed Siraj, India's bowling attack struggled with the old ball despite Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes in Wellington on Thursday.

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Paceman Bumrah, who had not played Test cricket for a year, dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck with the third delivery of the day to bring Nicholls to the crease as India's bowlers dominated early on at the Basin Reserve.

Nicholls ground out the runs with great application while the wickets continued to fall at the other end, accelerating a little to put on 39 for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra.

Bumrah (3-52) claimed his third victim in the shape of Tom Blundell shortly after lunch to leave the hosts on the ropes at 70-5 and Glenn Phillips came out to the middle to join Nicholls.

The pair, finding the batting easier as the day wore on, transformed New Zealand's fortunes in an unbroken partnership of 173 with Nicholls claiming his 12th Test century, a fifth at the Basin Reserve, with a single late in the final session.

All-rounder Phillips played an equal part in the partnership, picking up the pace from the start of his innings, and was closing on his second Test century at 94 not out at stumps.

"It was really nice," said Nicholls. "The position we're in (and) to have that partnership with Glenn.

"His energy is infectious. The way he came out and put a bit more pressure on them probably allowed me just to go about my work. For us to both be there at the end of the day is even more pleasing."

Nicholls will resume on day two unbeaten on 113 after a scare on 102 when he spooned a Prasidh Krishna delivery into the air off a top edge.

Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant raced to make the catch but their communication was poor and the square-leg fielder spilled it into the grass.

Bumrah apart, India's seam bowling increasingly lacked penetration as the ball got older and questions were asked in India as to why Anshul Kamboj and Krishna were selected ahead of Siraj.

"Harsh, very Harsh but this is the new normal," former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on X.

Mohammed Shami, one of India's greatest fast bowlers of all time, retired from Test cricket after selectors refused to consider him for a Test comeback despite his impressive domestic performances.

India's think-tank and selectors have also faced questions about their handling of Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav in recent times.

"I can still understand the case for Washington Sundar over Jadeja, given New Zealand's left handers. But Siraj being left out is absolutely shocking," former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

"The man who single handedly levelled the England series and is India's leading wicket-taker in this WTC cycle doesn't find a place, even in favourable conditions? India are already missing him on Day 1. This is Siraj territory, building partnerships, tiring batters and making things happen with his relentless work ethic. Very difficult to digest!"

On Thursday, Kamboj and Krishna showed their inexperience when Nicholls and Phillips started to build their partnership.

But it was all very different at the start of the day after India skipper Shubman Gill, having looked at the grass on the wicket, won the toss and elected to send out the bowlers.

Bumrah bamboozled Latham with a delivery that moved in off the seam and rattled the opener's leg stump and Kamboj ensured both New Zealand openers were gone inside the first four overs when he had Devon Conway caught behind for four.

Ravindra scored 15 before swiping at an Akash Deep delivery and edging it behind, and Bumrah removed Daryl Mitchell cheaply with the help of a sharp catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg when he returned for a second spell before lunch.

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