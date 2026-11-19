MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold held steady on Thursday, hovering near a 14-month low as a stronger dollar and expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on bullion, with investors awaiting comments from central bank officials for fresh policy cues.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,722.84 per ounce by 0452 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 at $3,693.13 per ounce earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5% to $3,723.90.

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"We saw a little bit of a pop earlier today in the session after what was a very aggressive sell-off yesterday. But now, we're seeing selling pressure returning," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The US dollar hovered near a 19-month high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas.

Fed officials saw a growing risk last month that they might need to intensify their efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep interest rates steady for the moment, the minutes of their October 27-28 meeting showed on Wednesday.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said he's likely to support tighter monetary policy in an economy still beset by inflation pressures.

Additionally, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank needs to respond more aggressively to inflation.

Markets see a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 10%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

"The break below $3,800 risks reinforcing bearish sentiment. Buying interest remains subdued, while the continued decline raises the risk of further liquidation," analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Meanwhile, the global platinum market will swing back to deficit next year due to higher bar and coin demand and smaller outflows from platinum-backed exchange-traded funds, the World Platinum Investment Council said on Wednesday.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $45.14 per ounce, platinum steadied at $1,370.6, and palladium gained 0.4% to $952.15.