MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After years of anticipation, AFP got hands-on with the opening hours of "Grand Theft Auto VI", and Rockstar Games' latest epic pulls out all the stops to live up to the hype.

Set in a Florida-inspired world buzzing with traffic, crime and sun-drenched beaches, the game pairs spectacular visuals with the rise of two small-time criminals through Vice City's underworld.

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Here's what stood out from the first few hours of play:

Love letter to cinema

From the very first moment, Rockstar is aiming for the silver screen.

Protagonists Jason and Lucia first meet in a film-style title sequence, with the names of the game's creators splashed across the screen as the story picks up.

The Hollywood influence spills into the action early, with shootouts and pile-ups punctuated by slow-motion effects and dramatic camera shifts lifted straight from a summer blockbuster.

Slowburn romance

The opening hours focus on building the relationship between Jason and Lucia, from a chance encounter during a police stop to a robbery gone wrong that lands Lucia in jail.

Much of this unfolds through lengthy cinematic cut-scenes, allowing players to sit back and watch the story.

Only later does the game open up and hand players control of Jason's rather unglamorous day-to-day life.

A former soldier now working odd jobs for local gangsters, he quickly finds himself recovering drug packages dropped at sea, stealing cars and shaking down debtors.

Eye-popping detail

With GTA 6, Rockstar's attention to detail is simply staggering. Hair sways in the wind, muscles flex beneath clothing and characters move with a naturalism rarely seen in games.

The fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar's take on Florida, also feels remarkably lived-in. Bustling city streets, neon-soaked nightlife and pristine beaches all feature in a vast 3D world that players can explore while scuba diving.

Alive and kicking

The game's map might just be one of the biggest and busiest ever made.

Non-player characters go about their own lives, and the world seems to carry on whether the player is involved or not.

A simple drive across town might involve a random police traffic stop, witnessing a car accident or stumbling across a robbery by the beach.

A step up

This time, GTA demands a lot more from players.

Cars feel heavier and harder to drive, and players now have to keep an eye on their fuel tanks.

They also decide what stays in a car trunk and what comes along for the ride, juggle phone calls and messages, and use apps to identify targets or track potential scores.

The police are tougher than before, and you might find yourself in a chase wondering exactly what went wrong.

Welcome back

For all the new mechanics, Rockstar manages to bring fans back to a beloved classic.

Players still drive from mission to mission, take on dubious jobs, cause some trouble and make money to progress through the story.

The series' trademark humour is still there, whether in Jason and Lucia's witty chats or through colourful side characters like Cal Hampton, a conspiracy-obsessed and slightly paranoid sidekick.

Soundtrack to crime

As in previous GTA games, players can tune into more than 20 radio stations at home or in their vehicles, with music ranging from Simple Minds and Daft Punk to Van Halen.

New this time around are podcasts. Among the options is a true-crime-style series chronicling Vice City, the game's main metropolis - perfect for players busy creating the next episode.

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