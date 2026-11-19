MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Recent disruptions to the way people work, access bank accounts and travel are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, experts said.

US government officials have sought to reassure the public that the tech outages are not related, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling reporters in Manila this week that company patches - software and operating system updates intended to fix security vulnerabilities - are, at times, "creating short-term disruption in the way the system works."

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also told a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats Wednesday that there is so far no indication that the tech outages are related.

That said, disruptions to services at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that also affected other banks drew immediate attention from US banking regulators, who have contacted lenders to ensure incidents are contained and not linked to a cyberattack, two people familiar with the matter said.

One of the people said that Treasury officials also were making inquiries.

The advent of easily accessible AI tools and large language models has supercharged the discovery of vulnerabilities in software. Microsoft this month has addressed more than 1,200 software vulnerabilities, nearly 20 times higher than in the same month a year ago, according to cybersecurity firm Qualys.

"AI has made finding critical vulnerabilities fast and cheap, and the number of flaws that demand immediate patching has grown with it," said Yuval Itzchakov, CTO and co-founder of autonomous offensive security company A Security.

"Emergency patches go into core infrastructure within hours, often without the full testing cycle, and they are intrusive by design: they change runtimes, kernels and network components that everything else depends on. That speed and scale of change is itself a source of failure," Itzchakov said.

Josh Bressers, director of coordinated vulnerability disclosure at cybersecurity firm VulnCheck, said that in 2026 there have been 100,000 publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, tracked by industry as Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs. Of those, Bressers said, 1,363 were known to have been exploited in the real world.

Bank regulator plans deep dive into issue

Within the banking sector, at least one major bank was rushing to address a wave of recent patches and there is a lot of work needed, a person at the bank said.

After the outage at JPMorgan Chase, lenders received inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), according to a separate person, who added that the US banking regulator was trying to assess the impact and wanted to know about communication to customers.

The Treasury and the OCC were calling banks minutes after the incident was reported to check that the issue was contained and it was not a cyber-related incident, a third person said.

The banks were asked to communicate to the customers that they should not panic and that everything was under control, that person said.

The OCC is also going to do a deep dive into the issue and check that everything the regulator was told is correct and that there are no other shortcomings, the person added.

All sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

OCC head Jonathan Gould told an industry event on Tuesday that the JPMorgan outage was "an isolated incident".

"The OCC, as you would expect, was very involved identifying the issue, talking to the bank in question and talking to the other banks that were affected," he said.

The US Treasury did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Ronald Gestiehr, director of wealth management at Luttner Financial, said technology has made banking "incredibly convenient, and while occasional outages can be frustrating, I don't believe the outages will have a significant impact on consumer confidence or change how most people manage their money."

"Financial institutions have invested heavily in technology and security, and, unfortunately, occasional disruptions will happen," Gestiehr said. "What matters most is how quickly those issues are identified, resolved and communicated to customers."

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