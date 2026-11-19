US Carrier Leaves Mideast After 3 Months as Iran Tensions Persist
(MENAFN) The USS George Washington has pulled out of the Middle East after a three-month deployment, USNI News, the online news service of the US Naval Institute, reported Wednesday.
A US Pacific Fleet spokesperson told USNI News that the Japan-based carrier has entered the area covered by the US 7th Fleet. The spokesperson declined to say which escort ships accompanied it.
The carrier strike group entered the US 5th Fleet area on Aug. 19 to take over from the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the report. The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group arrived in the region Sunday, shortly before the George Washington departed.
That leaves two US carrier strike groups in the Middle East, counting the USS George H.W. Bush, which has operated in the Arabian Sea since April.
USNI News said it is unclear whether the George Washington is returning directly to its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, or will make a port call en route. The ship left Yokosuka in late May. Its redeployment to the Middle East left the US with no carrier in the Indo-Pacific.
The departure comes as regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb. 28. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but implementation stalled over disagreements on guaranteeing freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies and goods.
Confrontations between the US and Iran have periodically resumed since July despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which has had major economic and political repercussions regionally and globally.
Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US-allied states in the region. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
A US Pacific Fleet spokesperson told USNI News that the Japan-based carrier has entered the area covered by the US 7th Fleet. The spokesperson declined to say which escort ships accompanied it.
The carrier strike group entered the US 5th Fleet area on Aug. 19 to take over from the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the report. The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group arrived in the region Sunday, shortly before the George Washington departed.
That leaves two US carrier strike groups in the Middle East, counting the USS George H.W. Bush, which has operated in the Arabian Sea since April.
USNI News said it is unclear whether the George Washington is returning directly to its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, or will make a port call en route. The ship left Yokosuka in late May. Its redeployment to the Middle East left the US with no carrier in the Indo-Pacific.
The departure comes as regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb. 28. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but implementation stalled over disagreements on guaranteeing freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies and goods.
Confrontations between the US and Iran have periodically resumed since July despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which has had major economic and political repercussions regionally and globally.
Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US-allied states in the region. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
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