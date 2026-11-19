Germany, Austria Push for European Ownership of TikTok Operations
(MENAFN) Germany and Austria are advocating the establishment of a European ownership framework for TikTok's operations across the continent, seeking to reduce external influence over user information and online public debate.
The proposal was presented Wednesday in a joint statement by German State Minister for Culture and Media Wolfram Weimer and Austrian State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Proell.
The two officials said the proposed arrangement "shall secure control over data and algorithms and strengthen digital sovereignty," while encouraging other European nations to participate in the initiative.
TikTok, which is operated by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, has approximately 200 million monthly users throughout Europe.
The ministers highlighted the platform's considerable reach in their respective countries, noting that around one-third of Germany's and Austria's populations use the application. They argued that its widespread popularity gives it a significant role in influencing public attitudes and participation in social affairs.
"For too long, we have watched as Europe has become increasingly dominated by digital services that are not committed to Europe's core democratic values, but rather to the economic and geopolitical interests of third parties," the ministers said.
"We must protect the mental health and development of our children, but also secure sovereignty over our data, our communication and our democratic opinion formation," they added.
They also called for regulatory measures currently imposed on sensitive telecommunications infrastructure to be extended to major digital platforms, including TikTok, arguing that similar safeguards should apply to services with substantial influence over European societies.
The proposal was presented Wednesday in a joint statement by German State Minister for Culture and Media Wolfram Weimer and Austrian State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Proell.
The two officials said the proposed arrangement "shall secure control over data and algorithms and strengthen digital sovereignty," while encouraging other European nations to participate in the initiative.
TikTok, which is operated by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, has approximately 200 million monthly users throughout Europe.
The ministers highlighted the platform's considerable reach in their respective countries, noting that around one-third of Germany's and Austria's populations use the application. They argued that its widespread popularity gives it a significant role in influencing public attitudes and participation in social affairs.
"For too long, we have watched as Europe has become increasingly dominated by digital services that are not committed to Europe's core democratic values, but rather to the economic and geopolitical interests of third parties," the ministers said.
"We must protect the mental health and development of our children, but also secure sovereignty over our data, our communication and our democratic opinion formation," they added.
They also called for regulatory measures currently imposed on sensitive telecommunications infrastructure to be extended to major digital platforms, including TikTok, arguing that similar safeguards should apply to services with substantial influence over European societies.
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