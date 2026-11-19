Israel Launches First Gaza Offensive Since Ceasefire: Army Radio
(MENAFN) Israel coordinated its military offensive in central Gaza with the US, and the operation could continue for several days, Israeli Army Radio reported Wednesday.
“Security sources say this operation was coordinated in advance with the US side, which was briefed on developments well ahead of time,” Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh said.
Kadosh characterized the push as a “limited operation extending 300 to 400 meters beyond the yellow line.” He said the army moved troops across the line after deciding to destroy a tunnel it believed could endanger a military position nearby.
“The operation is expected to last a few days,” Kadosh said. He claimed the army had told residents “only to avoid approaching the area where the forces are operating.”
The assault is the first of its kind since the October 2025 ceasefire, and it has again forced Palestinian families in central Gaza from their homes.
An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli forces moved into Al-Mughraqa, the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Street, and the Al-Dawa neighborhood north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Witnesses said military vehicles, including bulldozers, advanced from the east under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling. Palestinian sources put the advance at roughly 200 meters west of the yellow line.
The “yellow line” was set under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announced in October 2025. It separates areas where the Israeli army is deployed from those where Palestinians are allowed to move.
Israel controlled about 53% of the Gaza Strip east of the line when the truce began. By October 2026, its effective control had grown to about 70% of the territory, according to local estimates.
“Security sources say this operation was coordinated in advance with the US side, which was briefed on developments well ahead of time,” Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh said.
Kadosh characterized the push as a “limited operation extending 300 to 400 meters beyond the yellow line.” He said the army moved troops across the line after deciding to destroy a tunnel it believed could endanger a military position nearby.
“The operation is expected to last a few days,” Kadosh said. He claimed the army had told residents “only to avoid approaching the area where the forces are operating.”
The assault is the first of its kind since the October 2025 ceasefire, and it has again forced Palestinian families in central Gaza from their homes.
An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli forces moved into Al-Mughraqa, the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Street, and the Al-Dawa neighborhood north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Witnesses said military vehicles, including bulldozers, advanced from the east under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling. Palestinian sources put the advance at roughly 200 meters west of the yellow line.
The “yellow line” was set under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announced in October 2025. It separates areas where the Israeli army is deployed from those where Palestinians are allowed to move.
Israel controlled about 53% of the Gaza Strip east of the line when the truce began. By October 2026, its effective control had grown to about 70% of the territory, according to local estimates.
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