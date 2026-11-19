Yemen Enacts Law Designating Houthis as Terrorist Organization
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has introduced legislation officially designating the Houthi movement as a “terrorist organization,” making its activities and financial support criminal offenses punishable by penalties that include capital punishment, according to the official Saba news agency.
The newly issued Law No. 1 of 2026 extends the designation to the group and all its affiliated political, military, security and civilian structures, as well as its ideological references.
According to Saba, the legislation seeks to prevent financial assistance to the movement, eliminate its funding channels and safeguard government institutions, the population and international maritime traffic from activities attributed to the group. It also aims to expand regional and international coordination to bring those responsible for alleged crimes to justice.
The legislation establishes punishments ranging from death sentences to prison terms of 20 to 30 years for individuals carrying out terrorist activities on behalf of the movement. These offenses include disrupting state institutions, imposing sieges on cities, depriving residents of food, attacking civilian populations and infrastructure, and targeting international shipping routes and communications networks.
The law further prescribes capital punishment for individuals involved in supplying or smuggling weapons and military equipment to the group, as well as those participating in the recruitment and training of its members.
It also allows courts to impose the death penalty at their discretion in cases involving the recruitment or exploitation of children under the age of 18 through educational institutions and summer centers.
The newly issued Law No. 1 of 2026 extends the designation to the group and all its affiliated political, military, security and civilian structures, as well as its ideological references.
According to Saba, the legislation seeks to prevent financial assistance to the movement, eliminate its funding channels and safeguard government institutions, the population and international maritime traffic from activities attributed to the group. It also aims to expand regional and international coordination to bring those responsible for alleged crimes to justice.
The legislation establishes punishments ranging from death sentences to prison terms of 20 to 30 years for individuals carrying out terrorist activities on behalf of the movement. These offenses include disrupting state institutions, imposing sieges on cities, depriving residents of food, attacking civilian populations and infrastructure, and targeting international shipping routes and communications networks.
The law further prescribes capital punishment for individuals involved in supplying or smuggling weapons and military equipment to the group, as well as those participating in the recruitment and training of its members.
It also allows courts to impose the death penalty at their discretion in cases involving the recruitment or exploitation of children under the age of 18 through educational institutions and summer centers.
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