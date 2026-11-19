Estonia, Denmark Raise Alarm Over Alleged Russian Use of Banned Substances
(MENAFN) Estonia and Denmark have denounced allegations that Russian forces deployed prohibited chemical substances against Ukrainian soldiers, calling for further investigations and accountability over the reported violations.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry said an investigation carried out by Ukrainian authorities with assistance from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had gathered evidence indicating that Russian troops used riot control substances during military operations.
According to the findings, the chemical agent identified was CS gas, commonly known as tear gas. Although the substance is permitted for certain law enforcement purposes, its use as a weapon of warfare is forbidden under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
"This is strictly prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the Estonian ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.
"Russia’s systematic use of banned chemical agents is a blatant breach of the Convention and further undermines international law," it said, stressing that the reported violations must be formally attributed and those responsible held accountable.
Denmark also voiced its condemnation, with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen describing the alleged deployment of chemical agents as a direct violation of the international treaty.
"Crucial that the OPCW further examines the evidence so as to hold Russia accountable," he said in a post on X.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry said an investigation carried out by Ukrainian authorities with assistance from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had gathered evidence indicating that Russian troops used riot control substances during military operations.
According to the findings, the chemical agent identified was CS gas, commonly known as tear gas. Although the substance is permitted for certain law enforcement purposes, its use as a weapon of warfare is forbidden under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
"This is strictly prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the Estonian ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.
"Russia’s systematic use of banned chemical agents is a blatant breach of the Convention and further undermines international law," it said, stressing that the reported violations must be formally attributed and those responsible held accountable.
Denmark also voiced its condemnation, with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen describing the alleged deployment of chemical agents as a direct violation of the international treaty.
"Crucial that the OPCW further examines the evidence so as to hold Russia accountable," he said in a post on X.
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