DOJ Issues Over 200 Subpoenas in Alaska Senate Candidate Probe
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has issued more than 200 subpoenas in a criminal investigation into how a second candidate named Dan J. Sullivan was recruited to run against Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska’s Nov. 3 midterm election, Fox News reported Wednesday.
Citing a law enforcement source, Fox News said the probe spans multiple states and has several criminal targets. A second person familiar with the matter confirmed the subpoena count.
The report came one day after Democrat Mary Peltola was officially declared the winner of the four-way Senate race, two weeks after voters went to the polls. Peltola collected 144,302 votes, beating incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, who took 131,844. Republican Gerald Heikes received 6,105 votes, and independent Dan J. Sullivan finished with 4,760.
The source said Peltola’s win does not alter the investigation from an investigative standpoint. Democratic attorney Marc Elias, whose law firm represents Peltola’s campaign, was among those sent a criminal target letter earlier this month.
The controversy surfaced days before the election, when The New York Times reported that Peltola campaign aides, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and out-of-state operatives took part in a “ballot composition project” to recruit a second candidate sharing the senator’s name.
Alaska election officials initially tried to remove the second Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, from the ballot, but the state Supreme Court ruled he could stay.
President Donald Trump also condemned the alleged scheme on election day. “You had the Democrat Party headed up by Elias, their lawyer, who was a bad guy, very bad guy — should go to jail, in my opinion,” he said.
The Justice Department sued in October to limit any “misleading” impact of the candidacy.
Citing a law enforcement source, Fox News said the probe spans multiple states and has several criminal targets. A second person familiar with the matter confirmed the subpoena count.
The report came one day after Democrat Mary Peltola was officially declared the winner of the four-way Senate race, two weeks after voters went to the polls. Peltola collected 144,302 votes, beating incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, who took 131,844. Republican Gerald Heikes received 6,105 votes, and independent Dan J. Sullivan finished with 4,760.
The source said Peltola’s win does not alter the investigation from an investigative standpoint. Democratic attorney Marc Elias, whose law firm represents Peltola’s campaign, was among those sent a criminal target letter earlier this month.
The controversy surfaced days before the election, when The New York Times reported that Peltola campaign aides, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and out-of-state operatives took part in a “ballot composition project” to recruit a second candidate sharing the senator’s name.
Alaska election officials initially tried to remove the second Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, from the ballot, but the state Supreme Court ruled he could stay.
President Donald Trump also condemned the alleged scheme on election day. “You had the Democrat Party headed up by Elias, their lawyer, who was a bad guy, very bad guy — should go to jail, in my opinion,” he said.
The Justice Department sued in October to limit any “misleading” impact of the candidacy.
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