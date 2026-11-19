Sanofi Launches Recruitment for Experimental Acne Vaccine Trials
(MENAFN) French pharmaceutical manufacturer Sanofi has begun recruiting adults between the ages of 18 and 45 to participate in two clinical trials investigating an experimental mRNA vaccine developed as a potential treatment for acne, according to information published on the company's clinical research website.
Both studies are currently accepting participants, with separate investigations examining the vaccine's potential effectiveness in people experiencing mild facial acne and those suffering from moderate to severe forms of the condition.
The combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials aim to examine the candidate vaccine's safety profile, its ability to trigger an immune response and its potential to reduce acne symptoms.
The larger investigation, registered under NCT06316297, plans to involve 800 participants diagnosed with moderate to severe acne.
As part of the research, scientists will test as many as four different dosage levels. Depending on their assigned groups, participants will receive either two or three injections administered into the muscle.
Sanofi explained that the results will help determine the most appropriate dosage and vaccination timetable before the candidate progresses to possible later-stage clinical trials designed to measure its effectiveness.
The second investigation, identified by registration number NCT07013747, aims to recruit 228 adults with mild acne.
Participants in this study will receive two injections at one selected dosage level. Researchers will initially conduct gradual safety evaluations involving an early group of volunteers before expanding the assessment to the main participant group.
Both research programs also provide for optional extended monitoring. Under this arrangement, selected participants may continue to be followed for up to an additional 30 months after completing their final scheduled visit in the main study, allowing researchers to examine the vaccine's longer-term effects.
Both studies are currently accepting participants, with separate investigations examining the vaccine's potential effectiveness in people experiencing mild facial acne and those suffering from moderate to severe forms of the condition.
The combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials aim to examine the candidate vaccine's safety profile, its ability to trigger an immune response and its potential to reduce acne symptoms.
The larger investigation, registered under NCT06316297, plans to involve 800 participants diagnosed with moderate to severe acne.
As part of the research, scientists will test as many as four different dosage levels. Depending on their assigned groups, participants will receive either two or three injections administered into the muscle.
Sanofi explained that the results will help determine the most appropriate dosage and vaccination timetable before the candidate progresses to possible later-stage clinical trials designed to measure its effectiveness.
The second investigation, identified by registration number NCT07013747, aims to recruit 228 adults with mild acne.
Participants in this study will receive two injections at one selected dosage level. Researchers will initially conduct gradual safety evaluations involving an early group of volunteers before expanding the assessment to the main participant group.
Both research programs also provide for optional extended monitoring. Under this arrangement, selected participants may continue to be followed for up to an additional 30 months after completing their final scheduled visit in the main study, allowing researchers to examine the vaccine's longer-term effects.
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