Iran Denies Intelligence-Linked Assassination Plot Allegations in Greece
(MENAFN) Iran's diplomatic mission in Athens on Wednesday rejected media allegations linking Iranian intelligence to a suspected assassination operation in Greece, describing the reports as completely unfounded and accusing Israel of orchestrating a disinformation campaign.
In an official statement, the Iranian Embassy said it "rejects as entirely baseless the claims" circulated by certain media organizations regarding an alleged terrorist operation involving individuals reportedly connected to Tehran.
The embassy further argued that the accusations were part of what it described as an Israeli effort to damage Iran's international reputation through propaganda and psychological pressure.
"These unfounded accusations are part of the Israeli regime’s discredited campaign and its propaganda and psychological warfare mechanisms aimed at tarnishing Iran’s image, following previous "false flag" operations, and are devoid of any value or credibility," it said.
Iran's diplomatic representatives also urged the public to exercise caution and avoid being influenced by what they called "misleading fabrications."
The statement followed reports published by Greek media on Tuesday indicating that security agencies had uncovered a suspected assassination scheme targeting an unidentified person in Greece. The investigation reportedly resulted in the arrest of five North Macedonian citizens during a coordinated security operation over their alleged involvement in preparing the attack.
According to those reports, the five suspects were believed to have been acting on behalf of an Iranian national identified as Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was allegedly connected to Iran's intelligence services.
In an official statement, the Iranian Embassy said it "rejects as entirely baseless the claims" circulated by certain media organizations regarding an alleged terrorist operation involving individuals reportedly connected to Tehran.
The embassy further argued that the accusations were part of what it described as an Israeli effort to damage Iran's international reputation through propaganda and psychological pressure.
"These unfounded accusations are part of the Israeli regime’s discredited campaign and its propaganda and psychological warfare mechanisms aimed at tarnishing Iran’s image, following previous "false flag" operations, and are devoid of any value or credibility," it said.
Iran's diplomatic representatives also urged the public to exercise caution and avoid being influenced by what they called "misleading fabrications."
The statement followed reports published by Greek media on Tuesday indicating that security agencies had uncovered a suspected assassination scheme targeting an unidentified person in Greece. The investigation reportedly resulted in the arrest of five North Macedonian citizens during a coordinated security operation over their alleged involvement in preparing the attack.
According to those reports, the five suspects were believed to have been acting on behalf of an Iranian national identified as Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was allegedly connected to Iran's intelligence services.
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