Iran Says 3 Oil Tankers Hit Mines, Burn in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Three oil tankers struck naval mines and burst into flames in the eastern Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, leaving all three crippled and unable to sail, Iran’s army said.
In a statement, the army said the ships had shut off their navigation systems before sailing into a zone it had declared closed to commercial traffic. It said the fires that followed disabled all three vessels.
Hours earlier, the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, ADNOC, reported that one of its vessels was attacked as it passed through the waterway Tuesday evening. Eleven crew members were injured and another is missing, the company said. ADNOC said the wounded are receiving treatment and a search for the missing crew member is underway.
The incidents come as tensions persist between Iran and the United States over passage through the strait, a vital artery for global energy shipments.
In a statement, the army said the ships had shut off their navigation systems before sailing into a zone it had declared closed to commercial traffic. It said the fires that followed disabled all three vessels.
Hours earlier, the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, ADNOC, reported that one of its vessels was attacked as it passed through the waterway Tuesday evening. Eleven crew members were injured and another is missing, the company said. ADNOC said the wounded are receiving treatment and a search for the missing crew member is underway.
The incidents come as tensions persist between Iran and the United States over passage through the strait, a vital artery for global energy shipments.
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