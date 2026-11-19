RSF Chief Hemedti Receives Death Sentence in Sudan War Crimes Case
(MENAFN) A Sudanese court has handed down death sentences in absentia against Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, and 13 other individuals over the alleged looting and destruction of medical supply facilities during the country's ongoing civil war, according to Sudanese media reports released Wednesday.
The Anti-Terrorism and Crimes Against the State Court, based in Port Sudan, sentenced Hemedti, his brothers Abdel Rahim and Al-Qoni Dagalo, along with 11 additional defendants, to death by hanging, according to reports.
The convictions relate to accusations that the defendants were involved in plundering and destroying properties operated by the National Medical Supplies Fund, including its buildings, storage facilities and other infrastructure.
In addition to the death penalties, the court directed the defendants to pay compensation exceeding $396 million to cover the financial losses and damage suffered by the government institution.
The ruling further stipulated that the convicted individuals' properties and financial assets be seized, while each defendant was ordered to pay a fine of 100 million Sudanese pounds, equivalent to approximately $166,000.
The proceedings addressed reported destruction and damage affecting medical supply infrastructure across multiple Sudanese regions, including Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Sennar, Kordofan and Darfur.
The court also recommended withdrawing the defendants' passports and revoking their Sudanese citizenship.
All 14 individuals were prosecuted and sentenced without being present during the proceedings.
The Anti-Terrorism and Crimes Against the State Court, based in Port Sudan, sentenced Hemedti, his brothers Abdel Rahim and Al-Qoni Dagalo, along with 11 additional defendants, to death by hanging, according to reports.
The convictions relate to accusations that the defendants were involved in plundering and destroying properties operated by the National Medical Supplies Fund, including its buildings, storage facilities and other infrastructure.
In addition to the death penalties, the court directed the defendants to pay compensation exceeding $396 million to cover the financial losses and damage suffered by the government institution.
The ruling further stipulated that the convicted individuals' properties and financial assets be seized, while each defendant was ordered to pay a fine of 100 million Sudanese pounds, equivalent to approximately $166,000.
The proceedings addressed reported destruction and damage affecting medical supply infrastructure across multiple Sudanese regions, including Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Sennar, Kordofan and Darfur.
The court also recommended withdrawing the defendants' passports and revoking their Sudanese citizenship.
All 14 individuals were prosecuted and sentenced without being present during the proceedings.
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