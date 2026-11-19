Deadly Jaramana Raid: 2 Syrian Officers Dead, 4 Wounded
(MENAFN) Two Syrian security officers died and four more were wounded Wednesday after a raid on a wanted man’s hideout near Damascus erupted into gunfire, authorities said.
The Internal Security Forces said the clash began when officers stormed the site in Jaramana, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
The force said the suspect was “neutralized,” but it did not name him or say what charges or offenses he faced.
Officials gave no further account of the confrontation and did not disclose the condition of the wounded officers.
The raid comes days after a separate attack in the same area. On Saturday, a bomb hidden in a car in Jaramana killed two people, one of them a girl, and injured others, Syrian authorities said. Security forces sealed off the blast site and launched an investigation.
The Internal Security Forces said the clash began when officers stormed the site in Jaramana, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
The force said the suspect was “neutralized,” but it did not name him or say what charges or offenses he faced.
Officials gave no further account of the confrontation and did not disclose the condition of the wounded officers.
The raid comes days after a separate attack in the same area. On Saturday, a bomb hidden in a car in Jaramana killed two people, one of them a girl, and injured others, Syrian authorities said. Security forces sealed off the blast site and launched an investigation.
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