MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have discussed modernizing checkpoints along their common state border and improving their infrastructure to increase throughput capacity, according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Abylkair Skakov on November 19.

The sides also reviewed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transit and transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties and promoting joint investment and trade projects. Kulubaev emphasized the importance of the timely implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have recently taken steps to expand business cooperation following a trade and economic mission to Bishkek held as part of the Second Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

In particular, Kazakh company Hyundai Trans Auto and Kyrgyz company Trust Technologies signed a cooperation agreement covering the supply of automotive, special-purpose and commercial vehicles, as well as the development of maintenance services.

QazTrade also signed memorandums of cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and OJSC Kyrgyz Agroholding. The documents provide for support for bilateral trade, the establishment of direct business contacts, the promotion of Kazakh products and the development of joint projects in the agro-industrial sector.

The mission also included business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Kazakh exporters and Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, during which the participants discussed product supplies, industrial cooperation and access to new markets.

The agreements are aimed at expanding bilateral trade. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have set a target of increasing their mutual trade turnover to $3 billion.