MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhan, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSUN has officially launched its 2026 Black Friday campaign on Amazon Germany, running from November 10 to November 30, 2026. The seasonal initiative highlights a range of popular 3D printing filaments and practical accessories, with promotional discounts of up to 45% designed to support creators, makers, and educational users with cost-effective and sustainable printing solutions.

PLA-Lite Cool White: Expanding Possibilities for Everyday and Seasonal Printing

For everyday 3D printing demands, eSUN PLA-Lite Cool White provides an accessible, high-performance option. Engineered for easy printing, its cool white shade delivers a clean, bright appearance, making it suitable for a variety of 3D printed models, desktop decorations, and creative projects. Ahead of the holiday season, the filament also supports festive winter creations, ranging from 3D printed snowmen and holiday figures to snowflakes and seasonal ornaments.









PLA-Basic Refilament: Eco-Friendly Spoolless Solution for Sustainable Printing

To help reduce plastic waste while lowering material costs, eSUN Refilament introduces an economical and eco-conscious solution for filament replenishment. Unlike traditional filament packaged on disposable spools, PLA-Basic Refilament features a spoolless design intended for use with a reusable spool. This structure reduces single-use plastic consumption while eliminating the storage burden of empty spools, making it a practical and sustainable choice for frequent 3D printing users.

eSpool+: Detachable, Reusable Spool System

Complementing the spoolless refill lineup, the eSUN eSpool+ features a detachable twist-lock design specifically engineered for Refilament rolls. The open-frame structure promotes airflow, facilitating compatibility with filament drying devices. As an early adopter of integrated eco-friendly printing solutions, eSUN pairs Refilament with eSpool+ to systematically minimize disposable plastic waste while providing a practical, sustainable workflow for makers.

eBOX Lite Smart Filament Dryer: Active Drying and Moisture Protection

Moisture absorption is a recognized challenge in 3D printing, often leading to stringing, bubbling, and surface defects in materials such as PLA and PETG. To address this, the eSUN eBOX Lite provides heated drying, moisture protection, and sealed storage in a single unit. Compatible with standard filaments, the device utilizes an innovative curved PI heating element paired with a turbo-circulation fan system to ensure uniform heat distribution, achieving drying cycles in as little as two hours.

The eSUN Black Friday campaign runs through November 30, 2026, on Amazon Germany, providing European creators with access to these filament solutions and accessories.

CONTACT: Oliver Walker eSUN...