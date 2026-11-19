MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through a new partnership with emrge collective, the design-led sleep brand is introducing its full-coverage alternative to the traditional eye mask to a movement-and-recovery community ahead of the holidays.

Johnston, IA, USA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beside, the design-led sleep brand behind the Weighted Sleep Hood, is expanding its U.S. retail presence through a new partnership with emrge collective. The collaboration marks Beside's first U.S. wellness retail partnership and introduces its full-coverage alternative to the traditional sleep mask to emrge's movement-focused community.









The Weighted Sleep Hood is now available through emrge's new online store, ahead of the store's official public launch on November 30. emrge operates rhythm-based indoor cycling studios in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Athens, Georgia, and is expanding its retail offering to include products that support recovery and life beyond the studio.









The partnership comes as Beside enters its first U.S. holiday season and begins making its full-coverage alternative to a conventional eye mask available through selected retail partners.

“We started online because we wanted to hear directly from customers,” said Biying Qu, founder and CEO of Beside.“What we heard was broader than bedtime. People were taking the hood on flights, putting it on while a partner was still awake or using it for a quick nap. That made us think differently about where the product belongs.”

The partnership began after emrge founder Maxine Clifford received a Sleep Hood and began using it herself. In conversations with Beside, Clifford singled out the product, colors, packaging and unboxing experience as a possible fit for emrge's new retail offering.

“I connected with the Sleep Hood as a customer first,” said Maxine Clifford, founder of emrge collective.“The product, colors, packaging and entire unboxing experience felt considered in a way that stood apart from typical branded merchandise. As we expand emrge's retail offering beyond apparel, Beside is exactly the kind of brand we want to introduce to our community: useful, intentional and connected to recovery beyond the studio. The fact that Biying and I are both UVA alumni makes the partnership even more meaningful.”









What changes when a sleep mask becomes a hood

Most sleep masks begin with the same basic structure: a small panel over the eyes, secured by a strap around the head. That structure determines nearly everything that follows. The strap must be tightened enough to keep the mask in place, which can create pressure behind the head. When the wearer changes position, the mask may shift, while its buckle, elastic or edge presses into the pillow.

The Beside Weighted Sleep Hood starts with a different architecture. Instead of pulling a small mask toward the face, it extends from the crown to the cheekbones and wraps around the temples, ears and back of the head, leaving the nose and mouth open. Its larger surface area becomes the fit system, replacing narrow straps and adjustment hardware with stretch and coverage.

That change allows the blackout construction to continue over the top and sides of the head, where light often enters around a traditional mask. In Beside's internal testing, the five-layer construction blocked more than 99.9% of light under the tested conditions.

It also changes how weight can be used. Approximately six ounces of microglass beads are distributed among more than 30 stitched compartments across the hood. These compartments help keep the fill from gathering in one section when the wearer moves, spreading gentle pressure across a larger surface instead of concentrating it directly over the eyelids. For side sleepers, the benefit is partly about what has been removed: no buckle between the head and pillow, no Velcro tab to catch on hair and no narrow elastic band that must be tightened to prevent shifting.

Both sides of the hood are finished to be worn against the skin. One surface is a smooth nylon-spandex blend with a cool hand; the other is a brushed, rayon-rich knit with the softness and slight warmth of a worn-in sweatshirt. Reversing the hood therefore changes more than its color-it gives the wearer a different tactile experience depending on the room, season or moment.

Together, the hood's coverage, distributed weight and reversible materials create a product that is structurally different from a conventional eye mask. It does not rely on tighter tension to create darkness or keep the product in place. Its form is the fit, the blackout system and the foundation for its sensory experience.

That approach reflects Beside's central design principle: Rest should ask less of you.









Made for rest in the real world

Early customers have shown Beside that the Weighted Sleep Hood is especially useful when rest has to happen in an environment they cannot fully control.

One customer had been sleeping with a pillow over her head while her husband worked late beside her. The pillow blocked the light but felt heavy and stuffy. After trying the Sleep Hood, she preferred the smooth, cool lining against her face-and immediately planned to bring it on an upcoming long-haul flight.

Another customer began wearing the hood over earplugs at night. What stood out to her was not a technical specification, but the combination of complete darkness and the cool, almost silk-like feel of the fabric over her eyes.

Other customers have used it for naps in the passenger seat, overnight flights and daytime rest. Side sleepers frequently mention what they no longer have to think about: a buckle pressing into the pillow, a tight elastic band behind the head or a mask that needs to be repositioned after they turn over.

Their feedback rarely begins with the hood's five-layer construction or distributed weight. Instead, customers talk about not having to adjust it, noticing how cool the fabric feels or realizing that small sources of light had been affecting them more than they expected.

Taken together, these experiences reveal the product's larger value: the ability to create a soft, portable boundary between the wearer and the immediate environment. People do not always rest in perfectly dark rooms, sleep beside someone with the same schedule or have control over the light around them. Beside designed the Weighted Sleep Hood for the circumstances people actually have-not the ideal sleep routine they are told they should create.

Beside opens the door to small-batch retail partnerships

Beside's direct-to-consumer website will remain the brand's primary storefront. Rather than pursuing a broad wholesale rollout, the company is beginning with a small number of partners whose communities already value thoughtful design, comfort and practical forms of everyday recovery.

The emrge partnership serves as the first expression of that strategy. Beside will retain control of inventory, fulfillment and the post-purchase experience, while emrge introduces the product through a trusted relationship with its community. The model allows both brands to learn from real customer behavior without requiring emrge to purchase or hold inventory upfront.

For Beside, the partnership is also an opportunity to understand how the Weighted Sleep Hood resonates outside a conventional sleep-product context. emrge's community encounters recovery as part of movement and everyday life, creating a natural setting in which to introduce a product designed for post-class wind-downs, travel, naps and nighttime rest.

Beside plans to apply what it learns from the partnership as it evaluates future collaborations with selected wellness, travel, hospitality, gift and design-led retail partners. Businesses interested in exploring a retail partnership can contact the team at....

A practical indulgence for the holiday season

The partnership arrives during Beside's first U.S. holiday season, as the brand positions the Sleep Hood as a useful comfort gift for people who do not always rest under ideal conditions.

That may be a partner whose schedule never quite matches yours, a frequent traveler preparing for a red-eye flight, a side sleeper tired of adjusting a conventional eye mask, a new parent resting whenever the opportunity appears or someone who insists they“don't need anything.”

The gift is not another habit to maintain, device to charge or score to monitor. It is a small physical luxury the recipient can put on when the room is still too bright or the world feels a little too close.

Biying traces that idea to her own experience with burnout. During that period, she became unusually attached to the worn-in softness of an old hoodie and to objects that reduced the demands on her senses.“Sometimes I wasn't trying to fall asleep,” she said.“I just wanted less of the world for a little while.”

Individual Weighted Sleep Hoods are priced at $40. The Beside Duo, a two-piece set that can be mixed, matched, shared or separated into two gifts, is priced at $75. Buyers can select the available size and colorway of each hood rather than receiving two identical products.

Every Weighted Sleep Hood includes a 60-night trial. Beside's current holiday offer also includes free U.S. shipping, making the product an under-$50 comfort gift without an additional shipping charge.

The Weighted Sleep Hood is available directly from Beside's online store and is now also available through emrge collective's online store.

About Beside

Beside is a women-owned, design-led sleep brand rethinking the traditional eye mask. Its first product, the Beside Weighted Sleep Hood, combines wraparound blackout coverage, gently distributed weight, reversible cool-touch and soft-brushed fabrics, and a strap-free fit designed with side sleepers in mind.

Beside designs for the ways people actually rest: in shared bedrooms, on long flights, between shifts and in the few quiet minutes they can claim for themselves.

Instagram: @beside_sleep

TikTok: @besidesleep

CONTACT: Biying Qu,...