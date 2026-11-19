MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Labs chatbot, AIV, combines crypto and equity market analysis with trading strategies and risk assessments, as it reports about 700,000 active users, daily trading volumes of US$50-100M a day, and total value locked (TVL) of $80-100M across its platform.

AI Labs is using Google's Gemini artificial intelligence technology to power its AIV Chatbot, enabling users to explore cryptocurrency and equity markets through conversational analysis, trading scenarios and investment risk assessments.

The chatbot goes beyond conventional price summaries by incorporating technical indicators, business fundamentals, institutional sentiment and market catalysts. It can also outline potential entry and exit levels, evaluate alternative trading strategies and identify risks that could undermine an investment thesis.









"Our aim is to help users understand not just a market view, but the reasoning and risks behind it," said Ryan Chi, founder and chief executive officer of AI Labs. "AIV brings those elements into a conversation, so users can explore different scenarios rather than rely on a standalone buy or sell signal."

Examples provided by the company demonstrate the chatbot's capabilities across multiple assets. A Bitcoin query generates a seven-day trading scenario incorporating technical support levels, ETF flows and downside risks. An Nvidia analysis combines technical indicators with growth prospects, valuation and earnings volatility, while a Solana example explores long-short strategies and liquidation risks.

"The important distinction is between generating a trading idea and explaining the assumptions and risks behind it," said Terry Tan, an advisor to AI Labs. "AI-powered tools should support independent judgment by helping users understand both opportunities and potential downside scenarios."

The company says it is continuing to onboard new users and is committed to making every reasonable effort to sustain the high levels of trading activity at US$50-100M daily as it expands its AI-powered financial services.

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