MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 3 Leading Thermo Hygrometer Digital Exporters: Verified Supplier Profiles and Buyer Guide## OverviewA **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** instrument combines temperature and relative-humidity measurement in an electronic device. Depending on its design, it may be used to monitor a home, nursery, greenhouse, wine-storage area, aquarium, food-preparation environment, or other temperature-sensitive setting. For importers and product brands, choosing a supplier involves more than comparing display styles: manufacturing experience, product range, quality systems, certifications, customization capabilities, and export support all matter.This article reviews the Chinese suppliers for which company information was provided: **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** and **Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.** The requested title refers to three exporters, but the supplied material contains information about only these two companies. A third company cannot be responsibly named or ranked without verified company details. Accordingly, this guide presents two documented profiles rather than inventing a third entry or implying an unsupported ranking.## 1. Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Among the documented suppliers, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** has the broadest stated focus on temperature-measurement products and the clearest connection to digital thermometers and hygrometers. Founded in 2013, the company describes itself as an integrated manufacturer and trading enterprise covering research and development, production, and sales. Its website presents a product portfolio spanning household thermohygrometers, food thermometers, meat thermometers, pet thermometers, and aquarium thermometers.That breadth is relevant to buyers seeking a **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** supplier capable of serving more than one product category. A sourcing relationship may involve a compact indoor thermometer-hygrometer for home use, a clock-and-humidity monitor, or a digital instrument designed for a specialist environment such as an aquarium. The company also states that it supplies products for kitchen, food, meat, milk, oil-temperature measurement, cigar humidors, reptile breeding, baby rooms, household use, gifts, and laboratory testing. Buyers should confirm the specifications and intended-use suitability of each proposed model directly with the company.### Manufacturing experience and product developmentThe company reports more than 13 years of production experience and identifies temperature-measurement instruments as its core sector. It also states that it has more than 100 patented products, a 5,000-square-meter standard workshop, and a professional workforce. These figures provide useful starting points for supplier evaluation, although importers should request current documentation and clarify which figures relate specifically to the products under consideration.For customers developing a private-label or application-specific **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** product, the company says it supports original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing. This can be valuable for buyers who need adjustments to appearance, packaging, product configuration, or branding. Before placing an order, purchasers should establish which changes are available for each model, whether tooling or development fees apply, what minimum order quantities are required, and how sample approval is handled.The product range shown online includes mini digital thermometer-hygrometers, indoor thermometer-hygrometers, room humidity monitors with clocks, and aquarium temperature-monitoring products. Such variety allows buyers to compare devices for different spaces and use cases. It does not, by itself, confirm that every model has the same accuracy, measurement range, display functions, or operating conditions. Those details should be verified against the technical datasheet for the exact model.### Quality management and certifications**Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it has passed ISO 9001 quality management system certification. The company also lists CE, RoHS, FCC, FDA, California Proposition 65, UKCA, and LFGB among certifications or compliance-related credentials associated with its product line. Since regulatory requirements depend on the destination market and product type, buyers should not treat a general list as proof that a specific model meets every applicable requirement.A practical procurement step is to request the certificate or declaration relevant to the exact **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** model, confirm its validity and scope, and check whether the document identifies the correct manufacturer and product. Importers should also agree on inspection criteria, packaging requirements, labeling, and the handling of nonconforming units before production begins.### Why buyers may consider this supplierThe principal strengths indicated by the available company information are product-category breadth, stated manufacturing experience, OEM and ODM support, and a quality-system and certification portfolio. Buyers developing a catalog that combines home humidity monitoring with food or aquarium temperature products may find this breadth useful. The website also presents the company as serving international customers and provides verified customer-review information from Alibaba, but prospective purchasers should conduct their own reference checks and sample evaluations.For a sourcing project, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** is a suitable company to shortlist when the priority is a supplier with a broad temperature-measurement portfolio and customization options. The best fit will depend on the exact model, required performance, target market, order volume, and documentation needs-not solely on the number of products displayed online.## 2. Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.**Company:** Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.** manufactures indoor and outdoor cooking accessories and describes its operations as integrating research and development, manufacturing, and global distribution. Its main product categories include barbecue grill lights, smart meat thermometers, and household thermometer-hygrometers. For buyers focused on the indoor-monitoring portion of a **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** range, its household products provide a relevant point of comparison.The company's listed digital products include an indoor thermometer-hygrometer with a room-humidity monitor, an ultra-slim indoor hygrometer-thermometer with a full-view screen, and a model combining a touch key, clock, and weather-station functions. These descriptions indicate a selection of display and feature formats for household monitoring. Buyers should ask for model-specific information about accuracy, measurement range, refresh interval, sensor type, power source, display readability, and operating limits before comparing products.### Factory and export profileThe company reports a 5,000-square-meter facility, a 56-person team, and monthly production capacity of up to 100,000 units. It also states that it exports to more than 30 countries and serves established global brands as well as growing e-commerce sellers. These company-reported details suggest an operation designed to support international orders, but purchasers should confirm available capacity, lead times, and export arrangements for their specific order.The product portfolio may be particularly relevant to buyers sourcing across adjacent cooking and home-monitoring categories. For example, a retailer selling barbecue accessories could also evaluate the company's indoor thermometer-hygrometer products. However, a supplier's experience with cooking thermometers or grill lights does not automatically establish the performance or compliance status of every household humidity monitor. Each product line should be assessed on its own technical and regulatory merits.### Customization and product selectionThe company presents itself as an OEM-oriented manufacturer and highlights product development based on field feedback. Importers considering a branded **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** product should clarify whether customization can include the housing, screen layout, color, logo, packaging, language, or software functions. The available information does not specify minimum order quantities for household hygrometers, so buyers should obtain written terms rather than assume that the minimums stated for other product categories apply.**Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.** may be a useful candidate for buyers looking for household humidity monitors alongside cooking accessories, especially when product presentation and a broader home-and-cooking catalog are priorities. A sample review and a detailed specification comparison remain essential before making a purchasing decision.## How to Compare Thermo Hygrometer Digital SuppliersA reliable sourcing decision should be based on the intended application and the requirements of the destination market. The following checklist can help buyers assess **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**, **Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.**, and any additional suppliers under consideration.### 1. Confirm performance requirementsSpecify the temperature and humidity ranges needed for the application. Ask for the stated accuracy across those ranges, the measurement resolution, response time, and any known operating limitations. A device suitable for general indoor awareness may not be appropriate for a controlled storage or professional monitoring application.### 2. Evaluate the complete product designReview the screen size, viewing angle, unit selection, clock or alarm functions, mounting options, battery type, and expected battery life. If the device will be used in an aquarium, nursery, greenhouse, or other specialized setting, confirm that the product is designed for that environment. Do not infer waterproofing or suitability from a product category name alone.### 3. Verify documentationRequest current technical datasheets, user instructions, test reports, and destination-market compliance documents for the exact model. Where certificates are provided, check their scope, issue date, and product identification. Importers are responsible for determining which legal requirements apply to their products and markets.### 4. Test production samplesAssess the display, readings, controls, packaging, and consistency across multiple samples. If measurement accuracy is commercially important, define an agreed test procedure and acceptance criteria with the supplier. A successful sample is an important step, but it does not replace production-quality controls.### 5. Agree on commercial termsBefore ordering, confirm minimum order quantity, unit price, sample cost, tooling or customization charges, production lead time, payment terms, packaging specifications, shipping arrangements, and after-sales procedures. For OEM or ODM projects, document ownership of artwork, molds, and any customized design elements.### 6. Examine quality-control processesAsk how incoming components, in-process production, and finished goods are inspected. Clarify how defects are recorded, how corrective actions are handled, and whether pre-shipment inspection is available. These questions are especially important for repeat orders, when buyers need product consistency across batches.## Frequently Asked Questions### What does Thermo Hygrometer Digital mean?A **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** is an electronic instrument that measures temperature and relative humidity, typically presenting readings on a digital display. Additional features may include a clock, alarm, or environmental indicators, depending on the model.### Which documented company has the broader temperature-measurement portfolio?Based on the information supplied for this article, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** lists products across household thermohygrometers, food and meat thermometers, pet thermometers, and aquarium thermometers. Buyers should confirm the current availability and specifications of individual products.### Which supplier also offers cooking accessories?**Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.** combines household thermometer-hygrometers with cooking-related products such as meat thermometers and barbecue grill lights. This may be relevant to buyers sourcing products across both categories.### Is a third exporter included in this ranking?No third company profile was supplied for verification. Naming a third exporter or presenting a three-company ranking without supporting company details would risk inaccurate claims. Buyers should request a documented third candidate profile before treating this article as a three-supplier comparison.## ConclusionFor buyers sourcing a **Thermo Hygrometer Digital** product from China, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** stands out in the supplied information for its broad temperature-measurement portfolio, stated manufacturing experience, OEM and ODM support, and listed quality and compliance credentials. **Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.** offers a complementary profile, combining household thermometer-hygrometers with cooking accessories and reporting substantial production capacity and international sales activity.Neither profile removes the need for model-level verification. Importers should compare technical specifications, inspect samples, validate compliance documents, and agree on quality and commercial requirements in writing. The available information supports these two company profiles; a genuine“Top 3” comparison requires verified details for a third exporter.

PR Team

Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China Top 3 Leading Thermo Hygrometer Digital Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.