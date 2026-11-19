MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New World Data Lab analysis finds consumers feel worse off but keep spending, and that America's share of world consumer spending has passed its peak.Four years after the post-pandemic inflation wave, the global cost-of-living crisis is largely over on paper. Prices for essentials such as food, housing and energy spiked in just 10 of the 99 countries tracked by World Data Lab in 2026, down from 62 in 2022.However, consumers in most markets still say they feel worse off. In the United States, essential prices rose 2.7% in the second quarter. Americans are still buying more extras, but a growing share of every extra dollar now goes to higher prices rather than more things. Spending keeps rising; what people get for it does not rise as fast.America's share of world spending has peakedMeasured in dollars, America's share of world consumer spending climbed from 26.3% in 2014 to a peak of 31.8% in 2024. World Data Lab forecasts it will ease back to 29.0% by 2036 as the rest of the world adds spending faster.Adjusted for local prices, America's share has been falling for longer: from 21.0% in 2010 to a projected 16.3% in 2036. Much of America's lead in dollars reflects how much more things cost there, not how much more Americans buy.“The feeling of a squeeze is real, but it is not the same as a crisis,” said Wolfgang Fengler, CEO of World Data Lab.“Households are still spending, and the next wave of consumer growth is coming from outside the United States. Businesses that plan around the mood rather than the data will miss it.”“What has changed is the value people get from each extra dollar,” said Anthony Fox, Insights Analyst at World Data Lab, who first set out the findings in Fortune.“Prices for essentials have stopped spiking almost everywhere, but they have not come down. That gap between what people pay and what they feel they can afford is what is driving the gloom.”Key figuresEssential prices spiked in 10 of 99 countries in 2026, down from 62 in 2022.US essential prices rose 2.7% in Q2 2026, while Americans kept buying more non-essentials.America's share of world consumer spending in dollars: 26.3% (2014), 31.8% peak (2024), 29.0% forecast (2036).Adjusted for local prices: 21.0% (2010) to 16.3% (2036).Notes to editorsAbout the data. World Data Lab forecasts consumer spending for 194 countries to 2050 and more than 9,400 cities to 2040, covering 99.5% of the world's population. Shares in dollars use market exchange rates; price-adjusted shares use 2021 purchasing power parity. Forecasts are World Data Lab estimates.First published. Fortune, 31 October 2026:“We're not in a cost-of-living crisis, yet” by Anthony Fox, World Data Lab.Interviews and charts. Wolfgang Fengler and Anthony Fox are available for interviews. Country-level data and charts are available on request.About World Data Lab. World Data Lab forecasts what every consumer on earth will spend. Its World Data Intelligence platform projects consumer spending for 194 countries to 2050 and more than 9,400 cities to 2040, across 200+ categories and every income group, generation and household type. Companies including Uber, Colgate-Palmolive and EBANX use its data to size markets, find growth and plan where to invest. Founded in 2014, World Data Lab is headquartered in Vienna, with offices in Washington DC and Nairobi. worlddatalab

Anne Mason

World Data Lab

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The world is not in a cost-of-living crisis, yet: essential prices spiked in just 10 of 99 countries this year News Provided By World Data Lab November 19, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional



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