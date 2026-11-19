Evotec And Bristol Myers Squibb Advance Strategic Protein Degradation Partnership With Second IND Acceptance
|
Evotec SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb Advance Strategic Protein Degradation Partnership with Second IND Acceptance
19.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb Advance Strategic Protein Degradation Partnership with Second IND Acceptance
About Evotec's strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb in molecular glues In 2018, Evotec entered a long-term strategic drug discovery and development collaboration in the field of molecular glues with Celgene, now Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb is a leader in this field based on its unique library of CELMoD agents. The collaboration aims to discover and develop a leading pipeline of molecular glue degraders for a range of therapeutic indications leveraging all of Evotec's proprietary PanOmics and PanHunter platforms as well as AI/ML-based drug discovery and development capabilities. Evotec applies high-end proteomics and transcriptomics at industrial scale to profile and select promising drug candidates based on comprehensive cell biological profiles. Evotec's leading PanOmics screening capabilities are delivering unmatched throughput. The selection of the most promising candidates for drug development is facilitated by Evotec's PanOmics data analysis platform PanHunter. By integrating and analyzing these data sets, PanHunter supports the identification and advancement of the most promising CELMoDs into lead optimization. About Evotec SE Evotec is a life science company pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, Evotec accelerates the journey from concept to cure with greater speed, intelligence and precision. The company's expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms including Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and induced pluripotent stem cell-based disease modeling. Through flexible partnering models tailored to customers' needs, Evotec works with all Top 20 pharmaceutical companies, more than 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions and other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec's offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated research and development programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, the company is redefining biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a portfolio of more than 100 proprietary research and development assets, most of which are co-owned, Evotec focuses on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology and immunology. Evotec's global team of around 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the United States, providing complementary technologies and services through a network of synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at and follow Evotec on LinkedIn and X at @Evotec.
Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including Evotec's financial results, full-year 2026 outlook, expected commercial conversion, anticipated strategic partnership and milestone contributions, Horizon implementation, expected cost savings, liquidity, financial flexibility and future business performance. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“would” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Evotec and on expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by the company at the time the statements were made. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Evotec's control. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect changes in expectations, events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Investor Relations and Media Contact Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
... 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
|EQS News ID:
|2438000
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2438000 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment