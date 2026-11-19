KAP AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

KAP AG HOLDS RESTRUCTURING COURSE STEADY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026

19.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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KAP AG HOLDS RESTRUCTURING COURSE STEADY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026

Revenue falls to €183.0 million at the end of the first nine months (previous year: €193.7 million)

Normalised EBITDA, at €14.1 million, is down year on year (previous year: €17.5 million), primarily due to negative exchange rate effects

Weak capacity utilisation and lower customer call-offs in the surface technologies segment are placing an additional strain on operating performance Adjusted guidance forecast for the 2026 financial year reaffirmed Fulda, 19 November 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN: DE0006208408), recorded a decline in revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2026. Lower sales volumes and reduced customer call-offs, particularly in the surface technologies segment, led to lower utilisation of existing production capacity. Against this backdrop, KAP consistently continued its comprehensive restructuring and efficiency measures and also initiated further, more far-reaching steps. Performance of the KAP Group in the first nine months of 2026

The KAP Group's revenue fell by 5.5% to €183.0 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: €193.7 million). It should be noted that the Leisnig plant, which was closed on 31 December 2025, had contributed €2.1 million to the surface technologies segment's revenue in the same period of the previous year. Normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (normalised EBITDA) amounted to €14.1 million in the first nine months (previous year: €17.5 million). The normalised EBITDA margin came to 7.7% (previous year: 9.0%). At segment level, the engineered products segment performed particularly well in terms of earnings. While the surface technologies segment was weighed down by weak demand from the automotive sector and lower call-offs from key customers, the flexible films segment saw a decline in sales volumes in the laminate business. In addition, negative exchange rate effects in the form of the significant appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the euro impacted earnings. Normalised earnings before interest and taxes (“normalised EBIT”) amounted to €4.8 million (previous year: €1.3 million). It should be noted that depreciation and amortisation for the reporting period (€9.3 million) was significantly down year on year (previous year: €16.2 million) in light of the impairment losses that had been recognised at the end of 2025. The normalised EBIT margin came to 2.6% (previous year: 0.7%). Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG:“The performance over the first nine months presents a mixed picture. While the restructuring measures had a greater effect on earnings than expected, our operational utilisation levels – particularly in the surface technologies segment – were much lower than anticipated. On top of that, a considerable negative exchange rate effect further weighed on earnings. To counter this development as effectively as possible, we have introduced more far-reaching measures.” Mixed performance across the segments

The engineered products segment continued to strategically refine its portfolio during the first nine months of 2026. The product mix is gradually shifting, reflecting a focus on high-margin product groups and the gradual withdrawal from the commodities business. Weaker demand from key European customer groups, particularly in the automotive sector, was offset by other factors, including higher demand from Chinese customers. Segment revenue, at €76.7 million, was almost on a par with the previous year's figure of €77.1 million. The changed product mix and the efficiency and restructuring measures introduced had a positive impact on profitability. Further optimisation of the production network also contributed to this development. Progress continues on the closure of the site in Hessisch Lichtenau, while preparatory measures for the relocation to the existing sites in China and India have already been completed. Normalised EBITDA rose by 28.9% to €5.8 million (previous year: €4.5 million), while the normalised EBITDA margin improved by 1.7 percentage points to 7.6% (previous year: 5.9%). Normalised EBIT also rose, reaching €2.8 million (previous year: €1.5 million), and the normalised EBIT margin stood at 3.7% (previous year: 1.9%). In the flexible films segment, the pool season that has now ended turned out as planned, while the laminate business for the construction industry and demand relating to infrastructure projects such as water reservoirs were weaker than expected. Against this backdrop, revenue in the first nine months of 2026 fell by 3.3% to €70.8 million (previous year: €73.2 million). Negative exchange rate effects in the form of the appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the euro, combined with lower sales volumes, led to an 18.7% decline in normalised EBITDA to €10.9 million (previous year: €13.4 million). The normalised EBITDA margin came to 15.4% (previous year: 18.3%). Normalised EBIT fell to €6.8 million (previous year: €9.2 million), corresponding to a normalised EBIT margin of 9.6% (previous year: 12.6%). In the surface technologies segment, performance was characterised by weak demand for surface solutions from the automotive sector. A shortfall in call-offs from key customer groups, combined with slower-than-expected ramp-ups of new projects, led to significant underutilisation of existing capacity. As a result, revenue fell significantly by 16.0% to €36.1 million (previous year: €43.0 million). Underutilisation is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2026, after a major customer in the electric vehicle sector has withdrawn at short notice orders that were expected at the Heiche U.S. site in Jasper, United States. The low level of capacity utilisation had a significant negative impact on earnings performance, leading to a 78.3% decrease in normalised EBITDA to €0.5 million (previous year: €2.3 million) and reducing the normalised EBITDA margin by 3.9 percentage points to 1.4% (previous year: 5.3%). Taking into account the significantly lower level of depreciation and amortisation, normalised EBIT improved but remained negative at –€1.5 million (previous year: –€6.3 million). The normalised EBIT margin stood at –4.2% (previous year: –14.7%). Adjusted guidance forecast for 2026 reaffirmed

In the first nine months of 2026, KAP has consistently driven forward the implementation of its comprehensive restructuring plan. The measures are aimed at increasing efficiency, achieving leaner cost structures and aligning production capacities to the current market situation. In parallel, further structural changes to the portfolio are being prepared. The Management Board reaffirms the adjusted guidance forecast for the 2026 financial year, expecting revenue in the range of €220.0 million to €240.0 million and normalised EBITDA of between €14.5 million and €17.5 million. Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

...

+49 661 103 327 About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies and currently focuses on three core segments: flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies. KAP AG currently has some 1,500 employees at 17 locations in ten countries. With active investment management, KAP focuses on continuously optimizing the existing portfolio and creating value. At the same time, the individual strengths and identities of the companies operating successfully on the market are preserved. KAP AG's shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408). 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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