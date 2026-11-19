ROHM Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

ROHM Develops TP-PFC Controller IC for GaN High-frequency Switching

19.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Enabling High Efficiency and Low Standby Power in Compact AC-DC Power Supplies - KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed a new product known as BM85060FV, a totem-pole power factor correction (TP-PFC) controller IC for high-efficiency, compact AC-DC power supplies. A key feature is its ability to operate in the MHz band, supporting high-frequency switching with GaN HEMTs. BM85060FV: Figures: Product features As consumer electronics and industrial equipment become more sophisticated, they require more power while also demanding smaller size and higher efficiency. Stricter energy regulations further drive the need for both improved operating efficiency and lower no-load power consumption. GaN HEMTs are gaining adoption due to their high-frequency switching performance. Additionally, when paired with a bridgeless TP-PFC controller such as BM85060FV, system designers can significantly reduce power loss and solution footprint, enabling compact, high-efficiency power supplies. This new product enables a system-level efficiency of 99% in 300 to 500 W-class AC-DC power supplies. The high switching frequency allows for the miniaturization of peripheral components, resulting in a smaller solution footprint. No-load current consumption of 150 microamperes -- a 70% reduction compared to standard products -- makes it easier to reduce system standby power consumption and contributes to the development of power supply systems that meet the energy-saving requirements of DOE Level 7 and CoC Tier 2. Furthermore, the device incorporates various protection functions required for AC-DC power supplies, including a lightning surge protection circuit, which helps reduce the design burden and improve system reliability. Sales of the new product began in November 2026. Online sales have also started, and it is available for purchase through online distributors.

Online sales: Application examples

Ideal for high-efficiency, compact 300–500 W-class AC-DC power supplies, such as:

- AC adapters

- Consumer electronics such as projectors

- Compact industrial equipment News release: About ROHM: Logo: Official website:



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