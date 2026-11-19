MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 19 (IANS) As UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) talks entered their final stretch with the Presidency bringing Turkey's centuries-old Divan tradition to the final negotiations, ministers remained divided over how quickly the world should move away from fossil fuels, underscoring the deepening tensions between climate ambitions and energy security.

Against this backdrop, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook on Thursday examined how geopolitical conflicts, energy security concerns and eroding trust among countries could reshape global energy markets and fuel choices in the years ahead.

The report explores shifting policy priorities, changing risk perceptions and the evolving mix of fuels and technologies needed to meet rapidly growing energy demand worldwide, as countries grapple with the pace and pathways of the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system. While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

A day earlier, nearly 200 nations launched the second five-yearly check of collective progress under the Paris Agreement, named Global Stocktake. In the negotiations to date, 21 issues remain unresolved, and new draft texts are due as ministers try to narrow differences.

A giant signed banner outside the talks underscored civil society's demand: protect workers and communities as economies go green.

COP31 President Murat Kurum and President of Negotiations Chris Bowen drew on Turkey's centuries-old Divan tradition of counsel and collective judgment to help ministers find common ground on the political choices needed for a climate agreement in Antalya.

Open to ministerial-level parties, negotiating group chairs and observer constituencies, the COP31 Divan gave ministers a shared space to consider how the work across the different negotiating tracks can come together as part of a balanced package, consider the conference as a whole and build common ground around an overall outcome, in an informal, party-driven and transparent discussion. The Divan brought participants together to discuss key cross-cutting issues and identify where there is room for common ground.

The conversation helps the Presidency bring together the work of the ministerial pairs, Presidency consultations and technical negotiations into a balanced package by the end of the week.

The Divan carries deep institutional and cultural resonance in Turkey. It evokes a place of assembly where those bearing different responsibilities came together to hear one another, weigh difficult choices and determine a common course.

The best-known example is the Divan-ı Hümayun, or Ottoman Imperial Council, which can be traced as far back as the 15th century. It was established to deliberate on the major affairs of the state. Diplomacy, administration, finance and justice were considered not as isolated matters, but as connected responsibilities requiring counsel, judgment and a wider view.

In the same spirit, the COP31 Divan provided a space for frank exchange across the conference agenda. It allowed ministers to hear one another's priorities, explain where their delegations see room for common ground and what they would need to reach an agreement and consider how different elements can come together in an agreed outcome.

COP31 President Kurum said,“The views we hear here will inform the Presidency's consultations throughout the remainder of the week. We need to have a clear understanding of both the areas where we are converging and those where differences remain. What we need at this stage is not so much to reiterate our respective positions, but rather to identify where we can move forward together. As we approach the final days of COP31, let us uphold the spirit of the Divan in our discussions here: let us listen to one another, broaden our common ground and translate what is possible into concrete outcomes.”

COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen said,“This is a chance for the world to show we can work together on climate change and deliver on the real economic and energy pressures people are facing.“Now we need to build on common ground and deliver an ambitious, balanced and practical message to the world,” he said.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)