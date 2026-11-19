MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks describing Indian democracy as "sick", accusing the Congress leader of being opposed to India and its democratic fabric.

Gandhi made the remarks during an event at the University of Chicago on Wednesday. In a video of the interaction, he could be heard questioning the state of Indian democracy and saying that he would need substantial evidence before making such an allegation.

"Indian democracy is sick. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof. But what happens to all the Opposition workers...?" Gandhi said.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of portraying Indian democracy in a negative light and alleged that Gandhi placed his family's interests above democratic values.

In a post on X, Bhandari wrote, "CONGRESS CALLS INDIAN DEMOCRACY 'SICK'."

Targeting the Congress leader further, the BJP spokesperson said, "Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy!"

Bhandari also accused Gandhi of repeatedly making statements that, according to him, reflected opposition to the Indian state, its people and the country's democratic institutions.

"Every time Rahul proves he is against the Indian state, the people of India & India's Democratic Fabric!" he said.

Concluding his attack, Bhandari described Gandhi as a leader of what he termed "anti-India propaganda", reiterating the BJP's criticism of the Congress leader over his comments on the state of Indian democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!" he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP leader strongly objected to Gandhi's comments at Columbia University, accusing him of repeatedly making statements against India's progress and democratic institutions while travelling abroad.

Gandhi had criticised the state of India's economy on an international platform, describing the country as sitting on an "economic disaster" and alleging that it is grappling with "massive" unemployment and serious problems in its education system.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, taking to X, said, "Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda. His inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!"

"Rahul calls India 'economic disaster' even when there is global consensus on India being fastest growing economy & world respecting Indian democracy!" he added.