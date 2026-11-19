MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) RJ Mahvash has wrapped up the shooting of her next theatrical film, 'Tedhi Hai Par Meri Hai.'

Sharing her experience of working on the project, the actress revealed to IANS that her role demanded considerable physical strength and several days of practice. Mahvash also spoke about sharing screen space with her close friend Jeetu, adding that the film has turned out well and promises plenty of laughter for audiences.

Speaking about her experience, RJ Mahvash shared,“It was an incredible experience. Unlike other projects, this required a lot of physical strength and several days of practice while I was preparing for my part. But when you get to share the screen with your best friend, the entire set and vibe automatically become more comfortable and fun. Jeetu is great at what he does, of course, and I learned a lot from him.”

“Apart from that, I genuinely think people are going to laugh their lungs out! The film has come out really well. Our director, Jayesh Sir, just knows how to bring out the best in everyone,” he added.

Mahvash will share screen space with actor Jitendra Kumar in 'Tedhi Hai Par Meri Hai'. She will be seen playing one of the lead characters, Nagma, marking another significant addition to her growing career in the entertainment industry.

The upcoming romantic comedy 'Tedhi Hai Par Meri Hai' will be presented by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Talking about the film's unique concept, D'Souza said in a statement,“In my journey as a filmmaker, I've always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' is exactly that it celebrates imperfection.”

“It's about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board, with his fantastic ability to blend comedy and vulnerability, ensures this film will strike a chord with the audience,” he added.