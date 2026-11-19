NK Singh Urges MDBs To Unlock Billions For Global Climate Financing

Multilateral development banks, particularly the World Bank Group, could play a key role in boosting global climate financing by unlocking billions of dollars in available lending capacity, said Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), Singh highlighted three major priorities for global climate action, including climate financing, an orderly transition to renewable fuels and the development of carbon markets.

"I think there are three issues. The issue of climate finance is one important issue. The issue of an orderly transition to renewable fuels is a broader issue. The third issue really is the orderly development of carbon markets," he said. Highlighting the availability of financial resources, Singh said that multilateral development banks, particularly the World Bank Group, have significant lending capacity that could be utilised to support global climate financing efforts.

"The first issue of climate finance: my group came to the conclusion that the first effort must be to harness the USD 280 billion available in the multilateral development banks, particularly the World Bank Group, which we can access," Singh said. He further highlighted that an additional USD 680 billion in unused lending capacity has become available following the acceptance of recommendations made by an expert group that he led.

"There is an unutilised headroom of 680 billion dollars as a consequence of their having accepted the recommendations of an expert group, of which I had the privilege to lead, the Independent Expert Group on Harnessing Multilateral Finance," he said. Singh also stressed the need to develop financially viable projects to effectively utilise available climate financing, while highlighting India's progress in this direction.

"There is finance available, but you do need to build robust country pipelines to have a robust bankable set of projects. India is making very dramatic progress on credible banking projects," he said. Singh said India has made "dramatic progress" in expanding renewable energy capacity and increasing its share in the energy mix. However, he highlighted that significant challenges remain, particularly the slow pace of deep reforms in the power distribution sector.

"India is still in its nascent stage of development of an orderly carbon market. Hard to deepen the footprint of the carbon market, commonality of standards, issues of pricing, issues of equity," he added further.