OpenAI Launches Accounting Plugin for ChatGPT

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): OpenAI has introduced a dedicated accounting plugin for ChatGPT, allowing businesses to use artificial intelligence to prepare invoices, reconcile bank transactions, generate month-end reports and assist with audit-related work through their existing accounting software.

The new offering connects ChatGPT with platforms including Intuit QuickBooks, Xero, Oracle NetSuite, BILL, FreshBooks, Rillet and Campfire. The plugin is designed to reduce manual work involved in routine accounting processes and help finance teams spend more time on analysis and business decisions.

"Close your books with less manual work," OpenAI said while announcing the service, which combines its accounting plugin with partner applications and computer-use capabilities. The system can prepare draft accounting entries from invoices and receipts, suggest account classifications and flag unclear information for review. It can also bring together invoices, bank statements and payment records from connected applications, emails and files to assist with reconciliation and reporting.

For month-end reporting, ChatGPT can use existing templates and financial records to prepare reports, explain key changes and identify supporting information. It can also compare records to flag possible duplicate entries, missing information and unexplained differences during checks. OpenAI said users could save templates, instructions and review procedures as reusable skills, allowing businesses to repeat their accounting workflows each month with updated records.

"You make the final call," OpenAI said, emphasising that users can check supporting records, calculations and suggested accounting classifications before approving entries or reports. The company also highlighted data protection measures, saying information from ChatGPT Business and Enterprise is not used to train its models by default. Workspace administrators can control which applications are enabled, while connected accounts retain their existing permission settings.

The launch expands ChatGPT's role in workplace productivity, following similar moves by rival artificial intelligence company Anthropic, which recently introduced spreadsheet, digital whiteboard and data dashboard tools for Claude. Anthropic's new features allow users to create and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas collaboratively and generate visual reports, while also integrating workplace applications such as Salesforce, NetSuite and Workday. With the accounting plugin, OpenAI is extending its focus from general-purpose assistance to specialised business functions, including financial operations and reporting. (ANI)