TMC MP Mahua Moitra Alleges Convoy Attacked by Mob with BJP Flags

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, on Thursday, alleged that her convoy was attacked by a mob carrying BJP flags, accusing the police of remaining passive despite being present at the spot. In a self-recorded video shared on social media platform X, Moitra claimed that she was attacked for over half an hour in the presence of police personnel, who allegedly failed to intervene. She also alleged that her car was physically lifted and moved by the mob.

"I have been attacked today. This is my car. I have been attacked by the mob with police waiting, with police waiting who have done nothing. I have been attacked by the mob. My car has been physically lifted up and taken. And I have been attacked by the BJP with the same BJP guy-I recognise this face-by the same BJP guys with flags, with everything," she said in the video. Accusing the police of attempting to remove her from the area instead of taking action against those involved, Moitra said she had been attacked for over half an hour despite police presence. She also addressed the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Justice Dipankar Datta, questioning their response to the incident and referring to the contempt proceedings. "You asked me to face eggs; look again, my car has been attacked. You are the Supreme Court of India. I am not in contempt. I am not in contempt. I'm not in contempt. You've encouraged this, Calcutta High Court. What have you done? What have you done, Calcutta High Court?" she said.

Calling attention to the incident, the TMC MP further said, "This is the voice of one of 78 women in the Lok Sabha. This is what you have made our country, and you tell us about contempt. You dare tell us about contempt. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Justice Datta, you should be ashamed of yourselves, all of you." In another video shared on X, showing a large crowd appearing to obstruct her car, throwing eggs at her convoy, while carrying BJP flags, Moitra alleged that the police had failed to prevent the disruption despite being provided with prior information. "In spite of giving the police all information, they have allowed this BJP mob to come and disrupt the program and attack my convoy, which has police protection," she wrote.