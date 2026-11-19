An assistant sub-inspector with Gujarat Police was allegedly murdered by a woman head constable with whom he was in a relationship, after she decided to end their affair. The accused woman, along with her brother and two accomplices, allegedly burnt his body and car in a desperate attempt to destroy evidence and cover up the crime.

The accused, identified as Alfa Kalasva (37), a head constable posted at Chithoda police station in Sabarkantha district, and her three accomplices have been arrested for the murder of assistant sub-inspector Ashwin Tabiyad (45). The crime was cracked by the Aravali Local Crime Branch (LCB) following an investigation spanning several days.

Tabiyad, a resident of Zinjhodi village in Bhiloda taluka of Aravali district, was serving as the personal writer to the inspector at Chithoda police station. His charred skeletal remains were discovered inside his burnt Maruti Ertiga near the Hathmati river, on the outskirts of Padra village in Bhiloda taluka, on November 10.

Tabiyad had left his house in his car around 10.15 pm on November 8 to report for duty but never returned. His father, Babu Tabiyad, subsequently suspected that the remains recovered from the burnt vehicle belonged to his son.

During the investigation, police uncovered Tabiyad's relationship with Kalasva, who was also posted at Chithoda police station and was part of its women's safety team. Investigators found that Kalasva wanted to break up with him, but Tabiyad was allegedly pressuring her to continue the relationship.

On the night of November 8, Kalasva allegedly called Tabiyad to her rented accommodation in Chithoda, where he stayed overnight. Police suspect that she murdered him during the night.

The following morning, she allegedly contacted her brother, Kalpesh Kalasva (36), who arrived at the house with their cousin, Pankaj (28), in a Maruti Eeco. The trio allegedly stuffed Tabiyad's body into a sack and kept it inside the house throughout the day, Aravali Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

Later, Pankaj allegedly drove Tabiyad's Ertiga to a forested location near a temple on the outskirts of Kanadar village, while Alfa and Kalpesh followed him in the Eeco. After abandoning the victim's car there, the three returned to Chithoda.

Once night fell, Kalpesh allegedly called his friend, Manoj Ninama (33), to help dispose of the body. Police said all four accused then transported the body in the Eeco to the location where the Ertiga had been parked. They allegedly placed the sack containing Tabiyad's remains inside the car, near the middle seat.

Manoj then allegedly drove the Ertiga towards Padra village, with Alfa and Kalpesh following in the Eeco. Near the Hathmati river, the accused reportedly doused the vehicle with petrol and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the murder.

Police eventually tracked down the accused through technical analysis, CCTV footage gathered from multiple locations across Aravali and Sabarkantha districts, and information provided by informants. They also discovered that the Eeco had been used to purchase petrol in a can from a fuel station in Vijaynagar before the Ertiga was torched.

All four accused have been arrested in connection with the murder.