Actor Alia Bhatt, director Aryan Khan, and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh headline TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list. The global publication has officially expanded its flagship brand into India. Reliance partnered with TIME on this project.

100 leaders - across entertainment, sports, business, music, journalism, culinary arts, and advocacy - earned places on the roster. They represent the creators and game-changers shaping modern India.

Who Made the Cut in Cinema and Music

Cinema stars across silver screens and streaming platforms dominate the film category. The acting list includes Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Jitendra Kumar, Ali Fazal, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina, Zahan Kapoor, Anuparna Roy, Arushi Mudgal, and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. Meanwhile, director Aryan Khan - who recently made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood - shares director honors with Payal Kapadia, Theja Rio, and Pa Ranjith.

7 musicians grabbed spots for transforming Indian soundscapes. The lineup features Diljit Dosanjh, composer Anirudh Ravichander, rapper Arivu, singer Faheem Abdullah, classical musician Ishaan Ghosh, singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, and indie artist Prateek Kuhad.

Sports Stars and Media Leaders Featured

Which sports champions made the list? Six Indian athletes earned spots for groundbreaking performances in their fields. Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads the athletic group alongside Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain, former tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey player Savita Punia, cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and track athlete Vithya Ramraj.

Journalism, business, and culinary trailblazers also claimed space on the roster. The Indian Express group executive director Anant Goenka and journalist Ritika Chopra take their places alongside Anant Nath, Bhavitha Mandava, Bhavya Ramesh, Chintan Pandya, Devi Seetharam, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Diya Joukani, Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana, and chef Hussain Shahzad.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli wrote a tribute for Alia Bhatt, joining an elite group of international icons penning essays for the list. Director Vishal Bhardwaj authored the entry for Aryan Khan, Imtiaz Ali wrote on Vedang Raina, composer A.R. Rahman wrote on Faheem Abdullah, Allu Arjun wrote on Anirudh Ravichander, Richa Chadha on Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Ayushmann Khurrana on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Global Covers and Mumbai Gala Details

3 global covers will hit newsstands for TIME's December 7 issue. One global cover spotlights Alia Bhatt. A second features Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana, while a joint cover captures filmmakers Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio.

December 12 marks the official celebration in Mumbai. TIME and Reliance will host the TIME100 Next India Gala at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing cover honorees together for the night alongside a live performance by musician Faheem Abdullah.