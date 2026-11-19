Poland Foils Suspected Russian Scheme to Blame Ukraine for Deadly Attack
(MENAFN) Polish intelligence agencies and military forces reportedly disrupted an alleged Russian operation intended to carry out a deadly incident near the border with the Kaliningrad exclave and falsely attribute responsibility to Ukraine, according to reports published Wednesday.
The suspected plan involved Russian intelligence operatives preparing sabotage activities on Polish soil close to the Russian territory, with the operation potentially taking place in late October or early November. The proposed scenario reportedly included an armed crossing of the border followed by a staged assault against a target inside Russia, according to senior Polish security officials cited in the report.
The alleged objective was to make Ukraine appear responsible for the incident, provoke public anger and weaken international backing, particularly Poland's continued support for Kyiv.
Poland, which belongs to NATO and shares borders with both Russia's heavily fortified Kaliningrad region and Belarus, has repeatedly raised concerns over suspected Russian sabotage activities and other forms of hybrid warfare directed at the alliance's eastern territories.
If confirmed, the reported operation would mark a further development in efforts to weaken Western backing for Ukraine through a staged attack designed to shift responsibility onto Kyiv.
A Polish security official cited in the report said authorities had obtained intelligence pointing to possible targets and indicating that the planned operation could cause a substantial number of deaths.
The report also stated that Poland received initial warnings from intelligence agencies in allied countries, while domestic intelligence specialists conducted their own assessments and reached similar conclusions. Suspicion reportedly grew after Russian intelligence personnel believed to be connected to sabotage activities were spotted operating near the border.
The suspected plan involved Russian intelligence operatives preparing sabotage activities on Polish soil close to the Russian territory, with the operation potentially taking place in late October or early November. The proposed scenario reportedly included an armed crossing of the border followed by a staged assault against a target inside Russia, according to senior Polish security officials cited in the report.
The alleged objective was to make Ukraine appear responsible for the incident, provoke public anger and weaken international backing, particularly Poland's continued support for Kyiv.
Poland, which belongs to NATO and shares borders with both Russia's heavily fortified Kaliningrad region and Belarus, has repeatedly raised concerns over suspected Russian sabotage activities and other forms of hybrid warfare directed at the alliance's eastern territories.
If confirmed, the reported operation would mark a further development in efforts to weaken Western backing for Ukraine through a staged attack designed to shift responsibility onto Kyiv.
A Polish security official cited in the report said authorities had obtained intelligence pointing to possible targets and indicating that the planned operation could cause a substantial number of deaths.
The report also stated that Poland received initial warnings from intelligence agencies in allied countries, while domestic intelligence specialists conducted their own assessments and reached similar conclusions. Suspicion reportedly grew after Russian intelligence personnel believed to be connected to sabotage activities were spotted operating near the border.
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