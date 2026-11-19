Unknown Projectile Hits Tanker in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO Says
(MENAFN) An unidentified projectile struck a tanker on Wednesday as the vessel was sailing out through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the agency that reported the incident.
Citing “local authorities,” the UKMTO said the projectile hit the tanker’s engine room at 1645GMT, about 6 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.
The crew are safe and accounted for, the agency said. It added that the extent of the damage, along with any environmental impact, is not yet known.
The agency advised vessels passing through the area to sail with caution and to report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.
The agency’s account did not identify the projectile or name the tanker.
Citing “local authorities,” the UKMTO said the projectile hit the tanker’s engine room at 1645GMT, about 6 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.
The crew are safe and accounted for, the agency said. It added that the extent of the damage, along with any environmental impact, is not yet known.
The agency advised vessels passing through the area to sail with caution and to report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.
The agency’s account did not identify the projectile or name the tanker.
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