Israeli Military Enters Southern Syrian Village Amid Rising Incursions
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces carried out an operation in a village in Syria's southern Quneitra province on Wednesday, deploying three military vehicles as reconnaissance aircraft monitored the surrounding area from the sky, according to Syrian media reports.
The troops reportedly moved into eastern Samadaniya village in the Quneitra countryside, while surveillance aircraft were observed conducting flights above the area, Alikhbariah TV reported.
The Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the reported operation.
The latest development adds to a series of Israeli military movements across southern Syria, with Quneitra and neighboring Daraa province experiencing repeated incursions in recent weeks.
On Nov. 12, Israeli troops reportedly entered the village again and took a civilian into custody in the Mazraat al-Fityan area nearby.
A few days earlier, on Nov. 8, a separate Israeli patrol comprising 14 military vehicles moved into western Samadaniya, where soldiers reportedly carried out searches inside residential properties.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government called on the international community Tuesday to take measures to stop Israel's continued military operations, cautioning that attacks targeting civilians in Quneitra and Daraa could undermine regional security and jeopardize efforts to achieve peace.
Israeli military activity in southern Syria has increased since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. Since then, Israeli forces have extended their deployment within the separation zone bordering the occupied Golan Heights and moved into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the provisions of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
The troops reportedly moved into eastern Samadaniya village in the Quneitra countryside, while surveillance aircraft were observed conducting flights above the area, Alikhbariah TV reported.
The Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the reported operation.
The latest development adds to a series of Israeli military movements across southern Syria, with Quneitra and neighboring Daraa province experiencing repeated incursions in recent weeks.
On Nov. 12, Israeli troops reportedly entered the village again and took a civilian into custody in the Mazraat al-Fityan area nearby.
A few days earlier, on Nov. 8, a separate Israeli patrol comprising 14 military vehicles moved into western Samadaniya, where soldiers reportedly carried out searches inside residential properties.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government called on the international community Tuesday to take measures to stop Israel's continued military operations, cautioning that attacks targeting civilians in Quneitra and Daraa could undermine regional security and jeopardize efforts to achieve peace.
Israeli military activity in southern Syria has increased since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. Since then, Israeli forces have extended their deployment within the separation zone bordering the occupied Golan Heights and moved into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the provisions of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
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