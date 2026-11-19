Anthropic’s USD1.5T Debut: Largest IPO at Pricing, Tops SpaceX
(MENAFN) Anthropic, the US artificial intelligence developer behind Claude, set the price of its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, raising $81.34 billion from a 980 million-share sale and claiming the title of the largest IPO ever at initial pricing.
The $83 price landed above the marketed range of $70 to $78 and values the company at roughly $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Trading is slated to begin Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT.
The deal eclipses the $75 billion base offering that SpaceX priced in June. That offering later grew to about $86 billion after SpaceX’s underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares.
Of the shares on offer, 956,351,354 are being sold by the company for approximately $79.38 billion before fees. Existing shareholders are selling the other 23,648,646 shares for about $1.96 billion, and Anthropic will see none of that money.
Underwriters also hold a 30-day option to buy a further 147 million shares, valued at about $12.2 billion at the offering price. If they take all of them, the public offering would total $93.54 billion.
Separately, seven technology companies have committed to invest a combined $26 billion in Anthropic through a private placement at the IPO price, according to the company’s earlier prospectus. The investors are AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC Partners.
Counting both the public shares sold by the company and the private placement, and leaving out any additional underwriter purchases, Anthropic would collect about $105.38 billion before fees.
The IPO is due to close Friday, Nov. 20, subject to customary closing conditions.
Revenue Surges Roughly 13-Fold as Computing Commitments Near $900B
Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Anthropic began selling access to Claude in early 2023. Its income comes from subscriptions and from customers who pay based on how heavily they use its models.
Over the first nine months of 2026, usage-based revenue climbed $24.2 billion from a year earlier, while subscription revenue grew by $6.5 billion.
Third-quarter revenue alone hit about $17 billion, lifting the nine-month total to $33.2 billion, or roughly 13 times the year-earlier figure. The five biggest customers generated about a quarter of that nine-month revenue, though none exceeded 10% individually.
The company posted a net loss of $104 billion for the nine months. Of that, $94.3 billion stemmed from changes in the value of financing agreements, chiefly convertible notes that gained value as Anthropic’s own valuation rose.
Anthropic also disclosed roughly $895.4 billion in commitments for computing capacity and infrastructure, including data centers. About $70 billion of that falls due within 12 months.
The $83 price landed above the marketed range of $70 to $78 and values the company at roughly $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Trading is slated to begin Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT.
The deal eclipses the $75 billion base offering that SpaceX priced in June. That offering later grew to about $86 billion after SpaceX’s underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares.
Of the shares on offer, 956,351,354 are being sold by the company for approximately $79.38 billion before fees. Existing shareholders are selling the other 23,648,646 shares for about $1.96 billion, and Anthropic will see none of that money.
Underwriters also hold a 30-day option to buy a further 147 million shares, valued at about $12.2 billion at the offering price. If they take all of them, the public offering would total $93.54 billion.
Separately, seven technology companies have committed to invest a combined $26 billion in Anthropic through a private placement at the IPO price, according to the company’s earlier prospectus. The investors are AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC Partners.
Counting both the public shares sold by the company and the private placement, and leaving out any additional underwriter purchases, Anthropic would collect about $105.38 billion before fees.
The IPO is due to close Friday, Nov. 20, subject to customary closing conditions.
Revenue Surges Roughly 13-Fold as Computing Commitments Near $900B
Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Anthropic began selling access to Claude in early 2023. Its income comes from subscriptions and from customers who pay based on how heavily they use its models.
Over the first nine months of 2026, usage-based revenue climbed $24.2 billion from a year earlier, while subscription revenue grew by $6.5 billion.
Third-quarter revenue alone hit about $17 billion, lifting the nine-month total to $33.2 billion, or roughly 13 times the year-earlier figure. The five biggest customers generated about a quarter of that nine-month revenue, though none exceeded 10% individually.
The company posted a net loss of $104 billion for the nine months. Of that, $94.3 billion stemmed from changes in the value of financing agreements, chiefly convertible notes that gained value as Anthropic’s own valuation rose.
Anthropic also disclosed roughly $895.4 billion in commitments for computing capacity and infrastructure, including data centers. About $70 billion of that falls due within 12 months.
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