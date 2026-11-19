UN Panel Backs Iran Rights Resolution 76-27; Tehran Hits Back
(MENAFN) Iran lashed out on Wednesday at a Canada-led UN resolution censuring its human rights record, just hours after a General Assembly panel approved the measure for the 24th year running.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, Iran’s mission to the UN said it “categorically and unequivocally rejects the politically motivated resolution tabled by Canada and a handful of other countries.”
Tehran’s diplomats branded the text “a flagrant abuse of the human rights agenda for political purposes,” and contended that it violates the principles of the UN Charter, “particularly non-interference and non-selectivity.”
The mission also faulted the resolution for its “deliberate and shameful silence on the systematic killing of innocent Iranian civilians, including women and children,” while overlooking the humanitarian toll of unilateral coercive measures, military aggression and the US naval blockade against Iran.
Many of those actions, it said, “constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity” and are “conveniently ignored by the very sponsors of this resolution.”
“This is not human rights advocacy; it is selective indignation at its most cynical, a blatant display of double standards and sheer hypocrisy,” the mission said.
The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the draft, titled “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” by a vote of 76 in favor to 27 against, with 64 abstentions.
Canada’s mission to the UN defended the text on X: “With 46 co-sponsors, the resolution responds to a devastating year for Iranians marked by human rights violations, intense repression, and armed conflict.”
Iran joined China, Russia, Cuba, North Korea, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Pakistan and Vietnam among the countries voting no. The US, Israel, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan were among those abstaining, while Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine were among the supporters.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, Iran’s mission to the UN said it “categorically and unequivocally rejects the politically motivated resolution tabled by Canada and a handful of other countries.”
Tehran’s diplomats branded the text “a flagrant abuse of the human rights agenda for political purposes,” and contended that it violates the principles of the UN Charter, “particularly non-interference and non-selectivity.”
The mission also faulted the resolution for its “deliberate and shameful silence on the systematic killing of innocent Iranian civilians, including women and children,” while overlooking the humanitarian toll of unilateral coercive measures, military aggression and the US naval blockade against Iran.
Many of those actions, it said, “constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity” and are “conveniently ignored by the very sponsors of this resolution.”
“This is not human rights advocacy; it is selective indignation at its most cynical, a blatant display of double standards and sheer hypocrisy,” the mission said.
The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the draft, titled “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” by a vote of 76 in favor to 27 against, with 64 abstentions.
Canada’s mission to the UN defended the text on X: “With 46 co-sponsors, the resolution responds to a devastating year for Iranians marked by human rights violations, intense repression, and armed conflict.”
Iran joined China, Russia, Cuba, North Korea, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Pakistan and Vietnam among the countries voting no. The US, Israel, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan were among those abstaining, while Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine were among the supporters.
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