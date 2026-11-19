MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Patricia Franklin's Love in the Time of Inmates is a fictionalized, loosely autobiographical novel exploring life inside America's prison system. Drawing on her experience in correctional education, Franklin examines incarceration, rehabilitation, accountability, and the potential for personal transformation through the perspectives of inmates and correctional staff.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - Love in the Time of Inmates is a fictionalized, loosely autobiographical novel rooted in lived experience within maximum-security prison environments. Set against the harsh realities of incarceration in America, the story moves between observation and imagination to portray the lives of inmates and correctional staff navigating confinement, survival, and the possibility of change within a system often defined more by repetition than reform.

Through deeply human portrayals, the novel challenges conventional ideas of criminality and punishment, suggesting that individuals cannot be reduced solely to their worst acts. Instead, it examines how environment, history, and systemic failure shape behavior, while also revealing the fragile but real potential for transformation even in the most restrictive conditions. At its core, the book raises urgent questions about rehabilitation, accountability, and whether incarceration can be reimagined as a space for education, reform, and reintegration rather than endless cycles of return.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Patricia Franklin is a highly respected educator, writer, and authority in the field of correctional education, with a distinguished 40-year career dedicated to understanding and improving rehabilitation within prison systems. She spent twenty years working directly inside prisons in Washington State as a correctional educator and was an active member of the Correctional Education Association, a prestigious national professional organization, serving as its president from 2000 to 2002. Her professional contributions include the award-winning independent film What Cha Make It, created in collaboration with inmates; several scholarly articles published in the Correctional Education Journal; and the widely used rehabilitation textbook Honorable Relationships. She has also had the opportunity to speak on correctional education and rehabilitation in numerous states and several countries. Her extensive frontline experience, academic contributions, and longstanding commitment to offender rehabilitation make her uniquely qualified to write Love in the Time of Inmates, bringing authenticity, insight, and professional authority to its narrative. Yet, among all her professional achievements, she considers teaching a grown man to read while sitting together in a prison classroom her greatest accomplishment.

AVAILABILITY

Love in the Time of Inmates is available in English and Spanish editions in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through major online retailers and select bookstores.