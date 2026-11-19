VANCOUVER, B.C. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies, is now listed in Claude's Connectors Directory.

Claude users can add the Visualping connector from inside Claude, sign in with their Visualping account and ask in plain language for a page to be monitored. Visualping then checks the page on a schedule and sends the alert through the user's usual channels.

Until now, connecting the two meant adding Visualping's server address to Claude as a custom connector. The directory listing replaces that step with a search and a sign-in.

The connector gives Claude 18 tools. Users can ask Claude to set up a monitor from a URL, a check interval and a plain-language description of the change worth an alert, including steps that run before each capture, such as closing a cookie banner. They can choose where alerts go, such as email or a webhook on any plan or a Microsoft Teams channel on a Business plan, and review changes across monitors by date range or importance, flagging the ones that matter and hiding the rest without deleting them.

Monitors can also be managed from the chat, from changing the interval, alert condition or URL to limiting checks to set hours on specific weekdays, running a check now, or pausing, resuming and deleting.

After a monitor is created or changed, Claude can wait for Visualping's check to finish and read the page text it captured, up to 10,000 characters, along with the screenshot. That lets the user confirm the monitor captured what they asked for before relying on its alerts.

"The pages people care about most rarely change while you're looking at them," said Serge Salager, CEO of Visualping. "Now Claude users can just ask, like 'alert me when this competitor adds a new pricing plan,' and Visualping keeps checking the page and sends the alert, so you don't have to keep hitting refresh."

Connecting opens the usual visualping sign-in, followed by an Allow page that names the client and the signed-in email. No API key is used, and nothing is granted until the user selects Allow. Claude can do only what the user's Visualping role allows. Viewers can view monitors and changes, while Editors and Admins can also create, edit, run, pause and delete them. Each tool is labelled read-only or write, and Owners on Claude Team and Enterprise plans can set the connector's tools to Always allow, Needs approval or Blocked.

The Visualping connector is available now on every Visualping plan, including Free. Checks come from the plan's normal monthly allowance, and the plan sets how many pages a user can monitor and how often each page can be checked.

Users can add Visualping at , or open Customize > Connectors in Claude and search for Visualping More about the connector is at . Plan details are at .

Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. Visualping is an independent company and is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Anthropic.

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.