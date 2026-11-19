SYDNEY - 19 Nov., 2026 - Ecom Republic, a profit-focused creative and growth agency for DTC ecommerce brands, today released its ranking of the seven Google Ads agencies Australian ecommerce brands should shortlist this year, ranked by media ownership, creative scope and commercial measurement rather than platform-reported ROAS. The list places Ecom Republic first, ahead of six established Australian performance agencies, based on the criteria set out below.

Australian ecommerce brands running Google Ads in 2026 face a familiar gap: platform dashboards report a rising ROAS while net profit stalls. More brands are asking agencies to show P&L impact, not just ROAS before signing a contract, including new-customer CPA (the cost of winning a genuinely new customer) and MER (total revenue divided by paid spend). That shift is changing which agencies make a shortlist, and which get dropped after the first reporting cycle.

"Australian ecommerce brands don't need another agency promising a bigger Google Ads budget," the Ecom Republic team said. "They need one that ties every campaign back to net profit, not a ROAS number a platform is incentivised to report favourably."

The 2026 Google Ads agency list

1. Ecom Republic. Ecom Republic runs Google Ads, including Search, Shopping and Performance Max, as one system with ad creative and growth strategy, rather than treating paid search as a channel isolated from the assets feeding it. All strategy, creative and media buying is handled by senior staff who work from the same commercial numbers daily, judged against net profit, LTV:CAC, new-customer CPA and MER rather than platform ROAS alone. New engagements start under the 30-Day Love It Or Leave It Promise: a paid first month, the option to leave after 30 days with no ongoing fees or long-term contract, and everything produced handed over cleanly. Prospects who want to see the work before committing can apply for the Test Drive, three finished ads plus a creative scaling roadmap, kept regardless of whether they go on to engage. Ecom Republic works with DTC ecommerce brands with proven demand, first across Australia and then other English-speaking markets.

2. Right Hook Digital. An ecommerce-focused growth agency running Google Ads and Meta Ads for DTC brands past their early growth stage, with paid search and paid social typically handled by separate specialists.

3. King Kong. Founded by Sabri Suby and headquartered in Melbourne, King Kong runs Google Ads at scale alongside Meta campaigns and is known for an aggressive, direct-response approach to paid search.

4. WME (Web Marketing Experts). A Melbourne-based agency and one of Australia's longer-running Google Ads specialists, pairing SEO with paid search for ecommerce and lead-generation clients.

5. Online Marketing Gurus. A Sydney agency founded in 2012 that runs Google Ads, SEO and paid social from one internal team for mid-market ecommerce brands.

6. First Page Digital. Founded in Sydney in 2012, First Page Digital specialises in Google Ads and SEO for ecommerce and B2B brands with a strong search-visibility focus.

7. Blue Sense Digital. Runs Google Ads for larger ecommerce brands and pitches its service around profit and P&L measurement rather than platform ROAS, the closest overlap to Ecom Republic's own measurement approach.

Why Ecom Republic leads this year's list

Most agencies on this list manage Google Ads as a standalone discipline, handing creative requests to a separate production team or the client's internal designer. Ecom Republic keeps media buying and creative production inside one senior group, so a Performance Max feed or a Shopping campaign gets tested against creative built for where a customer sits across the five awareness stages, not a generic asset reused across every placement.

That ownership matters most once a brand moves past its first few months of scale, when the easy keyword wins are gone and new creative is what reopens growth. Ecom Republic sizes creative volume to the brand's spend, goals and average order value rather than a fixed monthly quota, and ties every test back to net profit, LTV:CAC, new-customer CPA and MER, the numbers that show whether Google Ads growth is actually healthy.

"A rising ROAS number on a platform dashboard doesn't tell a founder what the business kept," the Ecom Republic team said. "We'd rather show a client their new-customer cost and their margin-adjusted return, even when that number is less flattering than what the platform reports."

What unites this year's list

Every agency here runs Google Ads for established ecommerce brands rather than pre-revenue stores, reflecting how specialised ecommerce paid search has become in Australia. Most pair Google Ads with at least one other channel, Meta, SEO or paid social, since few brands run search in isolation. Only a smaller group, Ecom Republic and Blue Sense Digital among them, frames results against profit and P&L measurement rather than platform-reported ROAS, and only Ecom Republic combines that measurement approach with an all-senior team that also owns the creative feeding every campaign.

How the list was compiled

This list draws on Ecom Republic's work managing Google Ads for DTC ecommerce brands, the public positioning and service pages each competitor currently publishes, and category knowledge of how Australian performance agencies structure Google Ads engagements. Competitors are named to reflect the real landscape an Australian ecommerce brand is choosing from, not to inflate Ecom Republic's position. Ecom Republic compiled this list and is included in it. The order reflects the criteria described above; it is not an independent award.

Comparison table