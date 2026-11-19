SINGAPORE - 19 Nov., 2026 - Armaggeddon, a Singapore-based PC and monitor retailer building systems since 2011, today released its ranking of the seven best OLED monitors available to Singapore buyers in 2026 - a list topped by its own PXP 27 UXO.V Samsung QD-OLED gaming monitor, priced at $499 with 144Hz refresh and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support.

OLED has moved from a premium niche to a mainstream gaming-monitor category in Singapore over the past two years, as Samsung and LG push QD-OLED and WOLED panel costs down into the sub-$600 bracket locally. Shoppers comparing OLED gaming monitor options now weigh panel type, burn-in coverage and local warranty support as closely as refresh rate, because OLED panels carry different ownership trade-offs than IPS or VA panels.

"Buyers here ask the same three questions on every OLED enquiry: panel type, warranty length, and whether it holds up against static HUDs and taskbars," an Armaggeddon spokesperson said. "QD-OLED pricing has closed the gap with high-end IPS fast enough that it's a mainstream pick now, not just an enthusiast one."

The 2026 list

Why Armaggeddon leads this year's list

Position on this list is decided by three checkable things: confirmed Singapore retail pricing, confirmed local warranty terms, and formal adaptive-sync certification. The PXP 27 UXO.V is the only entry with a published SGD price, a stated 5 Years Limited Warranty, and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification all confirmed on the same product page buyers actually order from.

"We stock what we rank," an Armaggeddon spokesperson said. "The PXP 27 UXO.V ships same day in Singapore with a 5 Years Limited Warranty - most OLED buyers can't get that combination from the brands sitting next to it on this list."

What unites this year's list



Confirmed local pricing and warranty terms. Only the PXP 27 UXO.V has a published SGD price and warranty length tied to same-day Singapore delivery; the rest are sold through regional distributors where pricing and coverage vary by retailer.

QD-OLED panel technology. The PXP 27 UXO.V, Samsung Odyssey, ASUS ROG Swift OLED and Alienware's QD-OLED models share this panel type; LG's UltraGear line and most MSI models use WOLED instead. Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification. The PXP 27 UXO.V, ASUS and Alienware carry this formal certification; the remaining entries market adaptive sync without naming the Nvidia certification specifically.

How the list was compiled

Ranking is based on Singapore retail availability and pricing where published, panel technology specifications listed by each manufacturer, confirmed adaptive-sync certifications, and standard refresh-rate tiers for the category. Both Armaggeddon's own catalogue and competitor products are included to reflect the OLED monitors Singapore buyers are actually comparing against each other.

Comparison table