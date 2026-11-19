MENAFN - GetNews)"Our goal is to help Naperville couples compare marriage counselors on facts they can verify: licensure, named methods, insurance access and continuity of care."Marriage Counseling Naperville's 2026 report ranks Gryzbek Therapy Services first and second of seven for in-network couples therapy, naming Shelby Ruman, MS, LPC, and Dr. Tim Paquette, PhD, the top two marriage counselors in Naperville.

Naperville, Illinois, United States - Nov 19, 2026 - Marriage Counseling Naperville has named Gryzbek Therapy Services the top marriage counseling provider in Naperville, IL. In its 2026 report, "Top Marriage Counselors in Naperville, IL," Marriage Counseling Naperville places the practice first and second of seven for in-network couples therapy and calls it "the strongest in-network single-team option for couples."

Marriage Counseling Naperville built the report to help couples compare practices that differ in method, tenure, specialty focus, and access. The publication separates general in-network couples therapy from dedicated Gottman Method practice, discernment counseling for couples deciding whether to stay together, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, and sliding-scale access, and places each provider according to the need it serves most directly.

"Couples comparing marriage counselors in Naperville usually start with two questions: is the therapist in-network, and do they practice a named, evidence-informed method," said the Marriage Counseling Naperville editorial team. "Gryzbek Therapy Services answers both, and it lets one partner continue individual work within the same practice if that becomes part of the plan."

Why Marriage Counseling Naperville Ranked Gryzbek Therapy Services First

Marriage Counseling Naperville credits its top ranking to in-network access and continuity of care: if one partner also needs individual work, it can continue within the same practice. The publication ranks Shelby Ruman, MS, LPC, first, citing her Illinois license as a professional counselor and her Gottman-informed, attachment-based couples work, and notes that the practice is in-network with BlueCross and BlueShield, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Medicare, with telehealth available.

Marriage Counseling Naperville ranks Dr. Tim Paquette, PhD, second. The publication highlights his more than 20 years of clinical experience as a licensed psychologist and recommends him for marriages where one partner's anxiety, OCD, depression, or trauma is part of the strain.

Marriage Counseling Naperville's review of the practice's own marriage counseling page notes that Gryzbek Therapy Services matches couples with Ruman or Paquette and names the Gottman Method, Emotionally Focused Therapy, and Imago Relationship Therapy as its approaches. The concerns the practice lists include communication that has eroded over years, repeated conflict cycles, infidelity recovery, and empty-nest transitions. In-person sessions run 55 minutes; telehealth sessions run 60 minutes. Gryzbek Therapy Services is located at 1979 N Mill Street, Suite 204, Naperville, IL 60563.

How Marriage Counseling Naperville Evaluated the Providers

Marriage Counseling Naperville applies six criteria, set out in its research methodology. Under licensure, it checks for an active Illinois license verified through the state regulator. Under methods, it looks for publicly named approaches such as the Gottman Method, Emotionally Focused Therapy, and ACT. Specialty depth measures how squarely couples and marriage work sits within a provider's focus.

Access considers in-network status, telehealth, and whether a provider is accepting new clients. Tenure weighs years in practice and recognized program lineage. Market fit distinguishes a Naperville office from a satellite location or a telehealth-only service.

On method, Marriage Counseling Naperville names the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy as the two approaches that dominate evidence-informed couples work and advises couples to look for providers who name a method publicly "rather than describing generic couples talk therapy." For couples unsure whether to repair the marriage at all, the publication points to discernment counseling as a distinct, structured starting point.

Marriage Counseling Naperville's Top Three Marriage Counselors in Naperville

1. Gryzbek Therapy Services (Shelby Ruman, MS, LPC) - Ranked first by Marriage Counseling Naperville for in-network couples who want continuity of care if one partner also needs individual work.

2. Gryzbek Therapy Services (Dr. Tim Paquette, PhD) - Ranked second by Marriage Counseling Naperville for doctoral-level, in-network couples care when one partner's individual concern is part of the strain.

3. Fox Valley Institute (Dr. Laura Bokar, LCPC/LMFT) - Recognized by Marriage Counseling Naperville for the longest marriage-and-family tenure in Naperville, at approximately 30 years, within a large multidisciplinary group.

Other Providers Marriage Counseling Naperville Reviewed

Marriage Counseling Naperville's full comparison also covers Eunoia Counseling (Lauren Hanninen, LCPC), Grow Wellness Group, Bridgeview Counseling, and SamaraCare Counseling, recognizing them respectively for dedicated Gottman Method couples work, discernment counseling for couples on the fence, LGBTQIA+ affirming couples care, and sliding-scale pricing.

Marriage Counseling Naperville does not claim that one practice leads every kind of couples work. It ranks Gryzbek Therapy Services first for in-network access and continuity and assigns each specialist need to the provider that serves it most directly.

Research Methodology and Verification

Marriage Counseling Naperville based its comparison on publicly available provider information, including Illinois license records verified through the state regulator. The research covers practices serving Naperville and nearby Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, and Warrenville; most listed practices accept clients across DuPage County and the 60563 area, in person and through Illinois telehealth. Marriage Counseling Naperville last updated the report in November 2026 and does not collect patient reviews.

The Marriage Counseling Naperville research team reviewed publicly available information and did not audit clinical records, scheduling systems, insurance accounts, or claims data. The ranking is an editorial assessment of documented provider characteristics, not a prediction of clinical outcomes. Readers should confirm current licensure, availability, insurance coverage, and costs directly with the practice and their health plan before scheduling.

About Marriage Counseling Naperville

Marriage Counseling Naperville is a local research publication covering marriage and couples counseling in Naperville, IL, and DuPage County. Its reports compare publicly documented provider characteristics using disclosed criteria and explain which practices may fit different couples' needs.