Turkish, Azerbaijani Fms Discuss Strengthening Relations, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed in a phone call on Thursday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov ways to strengthen relations between the two countries across all fields.
During the call, the two ministers also addressed a number of regional issues of common interest.
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