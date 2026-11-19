MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Nazia Mohammad

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated worldwide on November 19 every year to highlight the role of women in business and emphasize the importance of providing them with opportunities to achieve economic independence. In Pakistan, thousands of women possess valuable skills and abilities but are unable to turn their talents into established businesses due to a lack of financial resources, family restrictions and business guidance.

According to a joint study conducted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in February 2023, approximately 3.2 million women in Pakistan are engaged in entrepreneurship or self-employment. This represents around 4 per cent of women of working age. The report reveals that women account for only 0.1 per cent of employers, compared to 1.8 per cent among men. The study also highlights the lack of reliable data on women-owned businesses as a major obstacle to developing effective policies and strategies.

According to the World Bank report titled Women's Economic Empowerment in Pakistan, nearly eight out of every ten businesses run by women outside the agricultural sector operate from their homes. The report also points out that 55 million women lack access to banking services, while 47 million remain outside the labour force. This situation highlights the importance of providing women with financial services, access to markets and opportunities for mobility so they can establish and expand their businesses.

Starting a business requires more than just skills. It also demands investment, marketing, training and proper guidance. Women often face difficulties obtaining bank loans due to requirements involving collateral, property ownership and financial documentation.

According to World Bank research, women's access to the assets and financial resources needed to establish businesses is also limited. In some cases, family decisions and a lack of control over their own businesses further restrict their growth.

The government should ensure easy access to loans for women, improve their access to banking services and establish business training and guidance centres in every district. These centres should provide training in business planning, product promotion, financial management and online selling techniques so women can turn their skills into sustainable sources of income.

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An economically independent woman can not only contribute to household expenses but also support her children's education, meet family needs and play an important role in the national economy. For this to happen, families must encourage women and give them the freedom to make their own decisions and expand their businesses.

The real message of Women's Entrepreneurship Day is that women need more than words of sympathy and encouragement. They need investment, training, access to markets and genuine business opportunities. Pakistani women do not lack skills or determination; what they need is equal opportunities to put their abilities to use and achieve economic independence.