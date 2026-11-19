MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The roof slab of an under-construction building near Benazir Women University on Landi Road collapsed while concrete was being poured, trapping four workers under the debris.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation, successfully recovering all four workers from the rubble.

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According to rescue officials, two workers were provided with first aid at the scene, while the other two were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for further medical treatment.