Four Workers Rescued After Building Slab Collapses In Peshawar
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation, successfully recovering all four workers from the rubble.
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According to rescue officials, two workers were provided with first aid at the scene, while the other two were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for further medical treatment.
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