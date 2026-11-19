MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post on the operational situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, November 19.

The enemy launched 71 airstrikes, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 4,582 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,027 shelling attacks, 29 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements came under attack: Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Atynske, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Topolia, Ryzhivka, Simeichyne, Doroshivka and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka, Yeline and Hati in the Chernihiv region. Vilna Sloboda was hit by an airstrike.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched three attacks, carried out two strikes with four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 68 shelling attacks, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks toward Okhrimivka, Riznykove and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched one assault toward Mytrofanivka.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops launched six attacks toward Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman and Yampil.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy launched 12 attacks near Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka, Yampil and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian troops launched one assault toward Malynivka.

Air defense downs 69 drones launched by Russia in overnight attack on Ukraine

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 16 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Kucheriv Yar, Toretske, Sofiivka and Vilne.

The Russian army launched 17 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to advance toward Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopidhhorodnie.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian troops launched two attacks, attempting to advance toward Dolynka and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, one enemy attack toward Zarichne was recorded.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

Photo: AFU General Staff