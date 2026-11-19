MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with senior representatives of international sports broadcaster Eurosport on November 18 to discuss opportunities for promoting the country's sporting events and strengthening international media cooperation.

The meeting brought together Eurosport's Director of International Partnerships, Marizi Basten, and International Brand Partnerships Manager, Arthur Mayyard. Discussions focused on ways to increase the international visibility of sporting competitions hosted in Azerbaijan, explore potential media partnerships and identify opportunities for future cooperation between the country's sports sector and the global broadcaster.

Both sides exchanged views on the role of international sports media in promoting major sporting events, reaching wider audiences and raising the global profile of host countries. The discussions also highlighted the potential for developing mutually beneficial partnerships that could create greater exposure for Azerbaijani sports and athletes on the international stage.

The meeting was also attended by Sahib Alakbarov, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, and Farhad Aliyev, Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation.

The talks form part of broader efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's international sports connections and explore new opportunities for cooperation with major global media organisations.