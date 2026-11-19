MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan has announced plans to visit Azerbaijan in December as part of ongoing efforts to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

According to Armenpress, Simonyan made the announcement on Thursday, describing the planned trip as a reciprocal visit following Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev's visit to Armenia earlier this year.

The Armenian official clarified that the visit would not take place in Baku, although he did not specify the intended destination.

"You are aware that representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations will visit Armenia at the end of this month as part of the Peace Bridge initiative. My visit to Azerbaijan is planned for next month, but not to Baku. This will be a reciprocal visit following Hikmet Hajiyev's visit to Armenia. We will discuss cooperation and technical issues. All possible issues can be discussed," Simonyan said.

The planned visit follows Hajiyev's trip to Armenia on June 14, 2026, during which he met with then-Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Dilijan.

The two officials discussed issues related to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, including matters concerning the normalization of bilateral relations.