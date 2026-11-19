Xi Opens APEC in Shenzhen Ahead of First Trump-Xi-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) China formally launched the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, kicking off the summit just as Beijing readied itself to host a first-ever trilateral meeting, an unprecedented three-way encounter among Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Xi delivered the opening remarks in his capacity as chair of the summit, which draws together leaders from 21 regional economies across the Asia-Pacific.
Looking ahead, once the trilateral talks get under way, they are expected to take up nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran, along with wider trade issues.
Xi delivered the opening remarks in his capacity as chair of the summit, which draws together leaders from 21 regional economies across the Asia-Pacific.
Looking ahead, once the trilateral talks get under way, they are expected to take up nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran, along with wider trade issues.
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